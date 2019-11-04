October To Remember Group Donates To Accra Psychiatric Hospital

In the wake of various media reportage highlighting to challenges facing management, staffs and inmates of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, a group calling itself ‘October To Remeber’ have donated some items to the hospital as part of their social responsibility.

According to the group, since October borns are generous, the group decided to support the prison inmate to improve their living conditions.

Speaking to the media at the event, leader of the group, Anita Ofori said “We dubbed this programme, ‘October To Remember’ because my daughter, I and some friends were born in October and to celebrate our birthdays, we chose to help the needy and less privileged in the society”.

She added that last year, the group embarked on an agenda which saw over 200 street children being fed.

Mrs Ofori added that the group chose the Accra Psychiatric Hospital since they believe the inmates deserve care and attention.

She assured the Managemnet of the hospital to make the donations an annual event.

“We are happy we are doing this because we feel the inmates and the hospital needs support. This is our first time doing this here and after visiting some wards, we really understood their need of which we will come back and do more. This is just a start,” she stated.

Mrs Ofori commended the management and nurses for the good works adding that Government should consider increasing their salaries.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Senior Medical Officer, Edna Larbi thanked 'October To Remember' and assured that the staffs will treat the inmates with much care and love.

The items was worth GHc10,000.