Mahama Knows Nothing About Ghana’s Economic Growth--NPP Scribe JB Danquah

A staunch member of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah, has responded to claims by former President Mahama that his government made Ghana the fastest growing economy in the world.

Mr. Danquah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bethel Management Group Inc and the 2015 NPP Parliamentary aspirant for Subin constituency, told Peacefmonline.com in an interview that he finds it disheartening to listen to politicians like the former president when he claims credit for no work done.

Former President John Mahama has claimed credit for Ghana’s fastest-growing economy in the world status.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government did nothing towards that achievement but only reaping from the previous administration’s “hard work”. According to him, “whatever is responsible for the growth, the growth is only in the oil sector”, Mr. Mahama said, adding: “All that growth, fastest-growing economy in the world, it’s the oil sector”.

A World Bank Report recently named Ghana among the four fastest-growing economies in Africa. The other African countries include Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Cote d’Ivoire.

But JB Danquah contested the claims by the former President noting that the posture of him continues to expose him as someone who knows less about economic growth.

The NPP stalwart explained that if the Akufo-Addo led government had not put in key measures to control inflation, fiscal policy, exchange rate and interest rate etc, Ghana, would not have witnessed the growth that has attracted global attention.

In his view, growth in the oil sector as pointed out by Mr. Mahama is not the sole pointer in determining the growth of Ghana.

“What Mr. Mahama is saying is very disingenuous, dishonest and he should be ashamed of himself”, JB Danquah said.

He further explained that “if Mr. Mahama is claiming credit for the growth in the economy of Ghana and he thinks that the investment his administration made in the oil field is now benefitting the country, then he should equally take the blames if we talk about bad roads and unemployed youth because it all started during his tenure.”

Mr. JB Danquah added that “it is very disheartening if politicians like him (Mahama) decide to cherry-pick what is good for them and leave what they consider bad for others to bear for them.”

He was quick to add that Ghanaian voters were not buying into the messages of Mr. Mahama and the NDC because of trust.

In his view, “Mahama must be honest and truthful. You are claiming the oil fields were your investments during your presidency but you are not giving any credit to former President Kufuor who started the whole thing. He then turns round to blame the Akufo-Addo government for anything going on in the economy currently but when someone comes to praise the economy of Ghana, he is quick to say he did it”.

Mr. Danquah added that if Mr. Mahama wants to take credit for the good things happening in the economy under President Akufo-Addo, then he should also take credit for everything bad happening in Ghana.

“Mahama should own up and say I am the cause of the bad roads, I am the cause of unemployment and I am the one making the prices of fuel go up”.

He ended by stating that Ghana, is the only country we have and politicians like Mr. Mahama must be honest when addressing his party members.

---PeacefmOnline