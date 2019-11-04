IPOB, AMA Donate To Accra Psychiatric Hospital

A group calling itself, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A) has donate some food stuffs and toiletries among others to inmates at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

According to the group, the move comes following different reportages carried by various local media about the challenges facing the hospital.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Coordinator of IPOB, Circle Zone, Mazi Ezerue Ezenwa said “we are doing it voluntarily and we do not expect anything in return. We are trying to tell them that we at BIAFRA, this is the way we do our things. We are not Nigerians and in BIAFRA, we don’t do things because we need anything in return”.

He added that the inmates are people who need support emphasizing that the little logistics available cannot serve the growing number admitted.

He however called on philanthropists and other organizations to lend their support to the staffs and inmates at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to improve lives.

The group also embarked on a clean up exercise adding that since President Akufo-Addo has a vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, they will contribute their quota in achieving the dream.

Mazi Ezerue Ezenwa noted, “Everyone is talking about the climate change among others and it is affecting all. The environment is important to us. We make sure that we join hands with the people to keep everywhere clean”.

He commended the Government of Ghana for its hospitality shown to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“This is home. We have enough liberty here than Nigeria. We will continue to live here peacefully and abide by the laws of the country. We will return back if BIAFRA comes back completely,” Mazi Ezerue Ezenwa added.

He advised fellow Biafra to abide by the laws of Ghana.

A member of Biafra, Monica Ifeyinwa Chijioke stressed that “We, BIAFRA love something that is very clean. Our slogan is ‘Whiter than white, whiter than snow’. So when the President said he wants to make Accra the cleanest city in African, we felt it is a good call and there was the need to join in the fight against filth”.

She commended President Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free-SHS programme indicating that since Rome was not built in a day, she is confident Ghanaians who opposed the policy will come to terms and sign up.

A coordinator, Mazi Julius Chukwukezie appealed to Government to grant non-Ghanaians accessibility to the Free-SHS policy.

“We commend the President for the Free SHS but I don’t know if non-Ghanaians are eligible to benefit from it? If we are not, I will plead with him to consider us. I feel this will be a pacesetting in Africa,” he stated.

He emphasized that starting January, 2020, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will embark on a monthly cleaning exercise in some principal streets of Accra to ensure the President’s dream sees the light of day.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Senior Medical Officer, Edna Larbi thanked Biafra and assured that they will continue to treat the inmates with much care and love.