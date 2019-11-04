TUTAG, TUSAAG Back To Work Today

Teaching and learning across all Technical Universities will resume today, [Monday, November 4, 2019] following the suspension of the strike by the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana ( TUSAAG ).

Until last Monday, members of both associations had laid down their tools indefinitely to demand better conditions of service.

Although the strike has formally been called off, teaching and learning had not yet taken off due to some administrative challenges.

It is expected that upon resumption of teaching and learning today, the academic calendar will subsequently be extended to make up for time lost as a result of the strike.

TUTAG calls off strike

Despite threats that its strike remained unabated, TUTAG reconsidered its decision after a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) last week.

TUTAG had been on a three-week-long strike demanding a migration of its members to the pay grade of public university lecturers.

The technical university lecturers had also been asking for an increase in the allowances they are given to the appropriate level arguing that emoluments due them were not released despite a directive from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General's Department.

Technical universities to extend academic calendar after TUTAG calls off strike

The action also adversely affected the schedule for teaching and learning in technical universities.

But the group has indicated that there will be a three-week extension in the academic calendar to enable them to clear their backlogs.

Greater Accra Regional Chair of TUTAG, Dr. Ibrahim Zubeiru earlier told Citi News that:

“We are yet to go and get the communiqué. Some of our students have gone home so we need to communicate to them by tomorrow to get them prepared. We as academics will have to meet at various academic boards to extend the academic calendar for us to continue with work”, he added.

---citinewsroom