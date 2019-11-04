Ugandan Woman Marries Three Husbands At Once

A Ugandan woman, Ann Grace Aguti, 36, from the Ngora district of Uganda has been trending on social media, over her decision to marry three men, Richard Alich, John Peter Oluka and Michael Enyaku at the same time.

All the men live in the same compound as her.

Local newspaper, New Vision, broke the news of the unconventional arrangement last week Sunday after Aguti’s father, Pastor Peter Ogwang mobilised family members to evict the husbands of his daughter.

Aguti, who is six months pregnant had allocated three of the seven tiny huts in her compound to the three men. It was reported that Aguti used to have more men in her home but dismissed some due to “indiscipline.”

In response to her father’s attempt to evict her husbands, Aguti said, “I was married before in a manner my clan wants. But my desire is to have a tender loving husband, who can provide all my needs as a housewife. My husband was useless and I remained the breadwinner. When I left him, I started looking for that special someone, but I have not yet found him because even now, I have to feed the men that I have. So, my search continues!”

Some of Aguti’s husbands share how they met. Alich, a retired police officer with 10 grown-up children said that he met Aguti when she was returning home from Brac Uganda, Ngora branch, where she had gone to process a loan.

Aguti's husbands, from left: John Peter Oluka, Richard Alich and Michael Enyaku. (Credit: Tolbert Edait)

“Her bicycle had developed a mechanical problem, so I offered to repair it. In the process, one thing led to another and I found myself here. I stay in that hut,” Alich said, pointing at his place of abode.

Oluka, the other husband, told New Vision that being from the same village, he knew Aguti had had a number of men.

“I met her at a swamp where I was grazing my cows and joked about her taking me on as a husband too — and that was it. She allocated me a hut,” he said.

“We have lived harmoniously for close to a year now. I have no problem with my co-husbands. The consensus among us is that mummy (Aguti) determines the duty (sex) roster and her decision is final,” Oluka said.

---Punchng.com