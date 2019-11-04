Ghana's economic growth projected to remain above 6% - Oppong Nkrumah

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the growth of Ghana’s economy is projected to remain above 6% by the end of 2019.

The Minister said this at a briefing on Sunday, following the completion of Cabinet’s 64th regular meeting and 9th retreat held in Peduase, Eastern Region.

The meeting focused on examining the results of government’s efforts at correcting the economic challenges inherited at the start of the administration’s work and approving a framework for the 2020 budget.

Speaking on the growth of the economy, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said, “Growth of the Ghanaian economy had slowed down to 3.4% at the end of 2016.”

However, interventions by the current administration led by President Naka Akufo-Addo, especially in Agriculture; Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and the Rearing for Food and Jobs, have been able to give the Ghanaian economy the needed push to sustain it above 6% for the remainder of the year.

“Through the various interventions of government particularly in Agriculture, growth has seen a rebound and is projected to remain above 6% by the end of 2019.”

The Minister said, “The President has instructed that resources be made available to continue with programs to engineer growth and jobs across various economic sectors” and this he says will ensure that more opportunities are created for the Ghanaian people.

He assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment to stabilise the economy and provide a nurturing environment for the growth and development of the private sector.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline | Cornerlis Kweku Affre | Intern