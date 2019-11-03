ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.11.2019 Education

Kintampo College of Health wins Northern Sector Zone 1 Physician Assistant students Inter-Universities Quiz Competition

By Alika Gabriel
Kintampo College of Health wins Northern Sector Zone 1 Physician Assistant students Inter-Universities Quiz Competition
2 HOURS AGO EDUCATION

The Physician Assistant students of Kintampo College of Health and well-being has won the PASAG National Northern Sector zone 1 Inter-universities and colleges quiz competition organized by the National Physician Assistant students Association ( PASAG National).

The contest was the preliminary stage of the fourth Annual PASAG national Quiz competition which is organized by the Mother Association ( PASAG National) for all institutions offering Physician Assistantship programme in Ghana.

The contest was held on 1st of November 2019 at the CH LH 7 Auditorium, Kintampo college of health.

The COHK team beat Anglican University College of Technology (ANGUTECH) Nkronza and Yamfo college of Health to emerge winners of the keenly contested competition.

It was very competitive with Anglican University leading in both first and second rounds of proceedings.

The contest ended with COH- Kintampo bagging home 49 points followed by ANGUTECH placing second with 41 points and COH-Yamfo placing third with 30.5 points.

This win means Kintampo College of Health will be representing the Northern Sector Zone 1 in the finals of the competition featuring Kintampo, UCC, UHAS, and Garden City university which would be live on GTV.

1132019113206-uypcsgerrm-dsc 2371

1132019113207-0g830n4ayt-dsc 2374

1132019113209-sxoaredq5l-dsc 2387

1132019113211-0g830m4yxt-dsc 2397

1132019113213-txoaredq5l-dsc 2398

1132019113215-rwnyqdcp53-dsc 2452-2

1132019113217-8dt2wkivvq-dsc 2453

1132019113219-nsjum8x432-dsc 2477

TOP STORIES

NDC invites CSOs, others to contribute to its 'People's Mani...
17 minutes ago

Election pressure shouldn't throw away fiscal discipline - A...
17 minutes ago

body-container-line