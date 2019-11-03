Kintampo College of Health wins Northern Sector Zone 1 Physician Assistant students Inter-Universities Quiz Competition

The Physician Assistant students of Kintampo College of Health and well-being has won the PASAG National Northern Sector zone 1 Inter-universities and colleges quiz competition organized by the National Physician Assistant students Association ( PASAG National).

The contest was the preliminary stage of the fourth Annual PASAG national Quiz competition which is organized by the Mother Association ( PASAG National) for all institutions offering Physician Assistantship programme in Ghana.

The contest was held on 1st of November 2019 at the CH LH 7 Auditorium, Kintampo college of health.

The COHK team beat Anglican University College of Technology (ANGUTECH) Nkronza and Yamfo college of Health to emerge winners of the keenly contested competition.

It was very competitive with Anglican University leading in both first and second rounds of proceedings.

The contest ended with COH- Kintampo bagging home 49 points followed by ANGUTECH placing second with 41 points and COH-Yamfo placing third with 30.5 points.

This win means Kintampo College of Health will be representing the Northern Sector Zone 1 in the finals of the competition featuring Kintampo, UCC, UHAS, and Garden City university which would be live on GTV.