MMDCEs Election Will Be Akufo-Addo’s Best Legacy – Franklin Cudjoe

The President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, believes the election of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will be President Akufo-Addo's best legacy.

“…One of the most important legacies of Nana Akufo-Addo which is devolving power to people…I think is his best legacy by the way. If it [election of MMDCEs] comes to pass, what it means is that the assemblies will be much more empowered because now power will reside in the people. When that is done, I suspect persons who flout rules will be significantly dealt with,” he said.

He was speaking on the back of the recent rock falls on the Aburi road which has led to the closure of a section of the road.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, people will be empowered to speak up and share their opinions with the local authorities when there are issues in the communities, since they voted them into power.

He made this statement on Citi FM's current affairs show, The Big Issue on Saturday.

Background on MMDCEs referendum

About a month ago, the government began a campaign to encourage involvement in the upcoming national referendum on the election of MMDCEs by universal adult suffrage.

The referendum needs at least 40% voter turnout and 75% yes votes for the election of MMDCEs to be adopted.

This decision was President Akufo-Addo's promise to ensure a shift from the current system of appointing MMDCEs which some have argued makes a President too powerful and prevents MMDCEs from being directly accountable to the people.

The referendum is for the amendment of Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution to allow for the public election of MMDCEs and expected to come off on 17th December 2019 alongside the district level elections.

