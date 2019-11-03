Tamale College Of Education SRC Welcome Freshers

As part of the norms and traditions of the Tamale College of Education (TACE), the Students Representative Council (SRC) on Saturday November 1, 2019 held a program to officially usher in the level 100 students to the school.

The event which happened on the night of the Saturday, among other things created opportunities for the students to know the SRC executives

They were also enlightened on the composition of the SRC, the duties of SRC executives and the responsibilities of TTAG as well as ATTRICONS.

The event was attended by former SRC executives of the college, members of 'TTAG' and 'ATTRICONS' chaired by the 2017/2018 SRC President of the College.

In his welcome address, the current SRC President Tahiru Mohammed Murtala said the mandate of the council is to serve as a mouthpiece of students through which students' problems are solved.

"SRC is an acronym which means, Students Representative Council. The core mandate of the SRC is to serve as the mouthpiece of students at the administration. That is why during your orientation, I did emphasize that you should pass all your problems, challenges or grievances to the SRC for appropriate measures to be taken in addressing it," he stated.

He noted that the SRC was made up of three main compositions which include the Executive Board, General Assembly and the student body which all has a role to play in the activities of the SRC.

Master Murtala urges the students to follow the right channels in addressing their concerns and challenges.

The Vice President of the SRC, Master Sumaila Yakubu who spoke on the New Educational Reforms in Ghana noted that the pre-tertiary curriculum necessitated the changing of all Teacher Training Colleges to Tertiary Institutions.

"The Pre-tertiary curriculum necessitated the changing of all teacher training institutions into Universities. As Pre-tertiary school teachers to be, the reforms will help us to study and have in-depth knowledge on the new curriculum in order to aid the implementation process," he stressed.

He indicated that, due to the educational reforms in Ghana, government has introduced into all colleges of education a four year BED programme, adding that, the 46 colleges of education has now been affiliated to five Universities to aid the implementation of the programme.

He added that as part of the educational reforms, a compulsory licensure examination has been introduced where Trainee Teachers who complete their studies are made to write the examination for a license.

"The chair, the other leg of the reforms is the introduction of the Licensure Exams. By the end of the four year training, The National Teaching Council owe it a responsibility to organize a Licensure Examination for all qualified and non qualified teacher trainees who want to take up the teaching as profession," he intimated.

Master Suimala also mentioned the one year National Service imposed on Teacher Trainees and the splitting of the Bachelor's Degree in Education (BED) into Early Childhood, Primary and JHS educations.

Mr. Sifaidu Abdulai, immediate past SRC President of the College and now ATTRICONS President in his solidarity message educated the junior members on the roles played by both TTAG and ATTRICONS in ensuring students welfare promoted.

He encouraged the students to address their grievances through their SRC.

"I would like to use this platform to educate you, the 'freshers' about 'TTAG'' and 'ATTRICONS'. Most of you might have been hearing the name TTAG! TTAG!! TTAG!!! A module for development. Yes!!! It denotes Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana. ATTRICONS, on the other hand, denotes the Association of Teacher Trainees in the Colleges of the Northern Sector. Historically, the students of all public colleges of education in Ghana haven realised the need for unity and coordination of efforts to address problems of teacher trainees through consultation; wishing to bridge the gap existing between students and their authorities in the Colleges and Ghana Education Service at large," he stated.

The Guest Speaker and Northern Regional Youth Secretary of the Opposition National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) Fuseini Inusah Akonsi who spoke on the need for students to join clubs and societies called on the students to involve themselves in the activities of clubs and societies found in the College to help boost their confidence level and also open up opportunities for them in future corridors.