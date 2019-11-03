Gomoa West District Assembly Showcase Achievement For The Past 3years

The Gomoa West District Assembly in the Central Region has showcased it's achievement for the past three years in education, health, sanitation and agriculture among others.

These were aimed at improving the lives of the people in the district.

At its maiden Meet the Press Forum held at Apam recently, DCE for Gomoa West, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum said the forum was in line with Akufo Addo's governance impact from 2017-2019.

Outlining the projects that has been undertaken over the past three years, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum noted a number of school blocks, CHPS Zone Compound, Boreholes and shaping of roads that have been provided for the various communities in the District.

He named the construction of 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facility at Gomoa Techiman, construction of 6-unit classroom for Mumford, 3-unit classroom for Gomoa Obiri, construction of 2-unit KG block with ancillary facility at Gomoa Akyempim and construction of 2-unit KG block with ancillary facility at Gomoa Akyemfo.

"I want to touch on inherited school infrastructure projects that were left by the previous NDC Government at the various communities across the District.

"They are 3-unit classroom block at Gomoa Hwida, 3-unit classroom block at Gomoa Obiri which is at the gable stage, 3-unit Teacher's Quarters at Gomoa Abonko, 2-unit KG block at Gomoa Dawurampong, 3-unit teacher's quarters at Gomoa Darman and 3-unit teacher's quarters at Gomoa Brofo inherited at 80% completed.

"Under the Free Senior High School Policy, we undertook the following projects to support the policy in the Gomoa West District.

"These are 6-unit classroom block for College of Music at Gomoa Mozano, Single Storey Dormitory at Apam Senior High School, 2 Storey Dormitory for Apam Senior High School and 12-unit classroom block at Gomoa Senior High and Technical School at Dawurampong

"I want to put on record that the School Feeding Programme has been increased from 20 to 60 schools. The additional 40 schools were added within the three years of Akufo-Addo Government," Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum stated.

Under Health, Water and Sanitation, he mentioned the completion of the Gomoa Dawurampong Polyclinic which was inherited from NDC Government at the foundation level

"The Assembly inherited health sector projects and works are being carried out on them. CHPS Compound at Gomoa Appiakrom Debiso inherited at 40% is now completed.

"Installation of solar and water for Gomoa Akropong CHPS Compound. Other CHPS Compound include Gomoa Antseadze inherited at 40% but now at 75%. Gomoa Obiri CHPS Compound which is completed.

"Installation of Solar energy at Gomoa Eshiem Health Centre, CHPS Compound at Apam and Abrekum which are being financed with Premix Fuel proceed.

"Through additional financing, Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project (AFSRWSP), the Assembly is providing 10 communities with Pipe Borne water with office and over head Water Tank at Gomoa Ngyiresi and boaster station at Gomoa Kyiren Nkwanta," the DCE emphasised.

Mr. Nkum added the provision of Mechanized Solar energy Water system for Gomoa Brofo, Gomoa Asempanyin, Gomoa Ajumako Ansa, Gomoa Bebiano and Gomoa Enyeme to give them potable drinking water.

Still, under water and sanitation, Hon Bismark Baise Nkum noted that through infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), the Assembly was benefiting from 10 No Institutional 10-seater WC toilet facilities for Apam, Gomoa Dago, Gomoa Ngyiresi, Gomoa Mozano /Eshiem and Gomoa Dawurampong.

Touching on agriculture and related projects, he stressed that Gomoa West District has an agro-processing factory established at Gomoa Bewadze called CASADE ROPA under One District One Factory programme.

"It's worthy to note that CASADE ROPA has 150 acres of land with 145 workers. It has planted Sweet Potatoes (Orange Flesh Sweet Potatoes) on 90 acres land and has a 40 acre of maize farm couple with both local and exotic vegetables.

"CASADE ROPA has over 90% of its workers being women in other for them to stop cutting trees for production of charcoal in Bewadze and its Surrounding communities.

"We have created a database for 5,172 farmers made up of 2,446 males and 2,726 females in the District

"The Assembly distributed 80 bags of maize Seedlings in 2018 and another 139 bags in 2019. Over 18,000 Coconut Seedlings have also been distributed to farmers under Planting For Export and Rural Development (PERD)

"Similarly, tomato Seedlings and bags of fertilizers have equally been supplied to our farmers," the DCE intimated.

Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum further touched on roads, social intervention security and others noting that Persons Living With Disability (PWDs) in the District had been economically empowered to be self-sufficient

"We have given them income generating facilities like Fridges, Corn Mill, Sewing machines and financial assistance among other things.

"Our ever hard-working Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Hon. Alexander Kodwo Abban has also distributed bags of cement, 140 Sewing machines, 200 Set of Jerseys and football communities, apprentice and football teams respectfully and financial support to some brilliant but needy students to further their education at the Tertiary level

"On recruitment, am proud to say that the Gomoa West District Assembly increased Community Police Assistant from 18 in 2016 to 106 in 2018 as well as 318 NABCO personnel are working at the various departments," he indicated.

Present were the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamina Duncan, Deputy Central Regional Minister, Hon. Thomas Adjei Baffoe, Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea Ababio II and a host of MMDCEs in the region.