Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine To Sponsor 50 Students To Ukraine

Prof. Alla kolomiiets at Nyarkotey College

The first batch of 50 students studying at the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine are scheduled to travel to Ukraine, next year, for further studies on holistic medicine.

The Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine is a Ghanaian-based Holistic Medical school that trains students to research and promote science-based alternative medicine.

The school president, Prof Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, one of Ghana's renowned Alternative Medicine researcher and writer, runs a two and four-year advanced professional programme in Naturopathic and Holistic Medicine, at its campuses in both Ashaiman, behind the Municipal Assembly and Tema community 7, post office. The college is the first of its kind in Ghana and Africa to set the pace for Naturopathic and Holistic Medical education established in 2017.

Following its successes in alternative medicine in Ghana, the Department of Medical and Biological of Physical Training and Physical Rehabilitation of Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubunskiy State Pedagogical University, Ukraine, has entered into a five-year agreement of cooperation with Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine for the enrichment of culture, academic, scientific progress and the strengthening of friendship between the two nations.

According to Prof. Alla Kolomiiets and Prof. Eugene Gromov, they have already settled certain scientific and educational relations with Ghana, but during the summer visit they had a great honour to get acquainted with many respectable people of Ghana who highly praised Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu for professionalism and advised them to commence on cooperation with Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine.

Vice-Rector Professor Alla Kolomiiets and Professor Juriy Furman, Head of Department of the Medical and Biological of Physical Training and Physical Rehabilitation of Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubunskiy State Pedagogical University, Ukraine, autographed the agreement for their school while Prof Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, President and Academic Dean of the Dr Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, did same for his institution.

By agreeing on the terms of cooperation and the principals of both schools appending their signatures, the cooperation becomes effective, thus, the first 50 students of Dr Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine going to Ukraine in 2020 for the exchange programme.

The two schools, by the agreement of cooperation, commit themselves to promoting joint investigations of common interest and, according to priorities previously determined, to collaborate in the development of education in the areas in which they are both interested, to encourage and facilitate the exchange of their teaching staff and researchers, to promote student exchanges and, in general, to jointly undertake whatever objectives of common interest they deem appropriate.

The exchange students would apply for admission to the host institution according to the established rules of the host institution. By this, the exchange students would bear the same rights and duties as home students and would be considered in the same way, respecting the national legislation in vigour.

The agreement further gives students the ability to apply for grants and help if they so desire though the student would be responsible for all the costs involved by the exchange including travelling fares, board and keep.

The agreement, furthermore, gives staff mobility, exchange of information and validation and updating. Students who complete the programmes would be eligible to sit for the Traditional Medicine Professional Qualifying Examination and other international holistic medical exams and get registered as holistic medical practitioners by the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) in Ghana and other jurisdictions of interest to the students. In Ghana, Traditional Medicine is regulated by the Traditional Medicine Council of the Ministry of Health based on ACT 575 and alternative medicine based on Ministerial directives.

The Future of Nyarkotey University College of Holistic Medicine

The signing of the cooperation of Agreement with Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University, a government chartered university established in 1912, Ukraine, comes as a great news for the alternative medicine sector in Ghana. The Department of Medical and Biological of Physical Training and Physical Rehabilitation of Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubunskiy State Pedagogical University has rich programs in Physical Medicine, diet therapy, Massage, ergotherapy, Valeology and many more.

To make his school the best and first of its kind in Africa, Dr Nyarkotey has completed architectural works of a US$100 million health facility on a 1,000 acre land in the Dangme land.

The multi-purpose structure shall have, among other facilities, hotels, a teaching holistic hospital, spa and rehab, botanical garden and the holistic medical university. As part of the academic cooperation agreement, Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine had proposed other programs to Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University Department for Medical and Biological of Physical Training and Rehabilitation such as the award of academic degrees in the Doctor of Naturopathic & Holistic Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine.

Recently, the Vinnytsia State pedagogical University, Ukraine, conferred the Honorary Professorship on Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu for his extensive scientific research, innovations and academic contributions in alternative medicine. Dr. Nyarkotey Obu, holds Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in holistic medicine, currently a postgraduate Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student and intends to provide future legal counsel to alternative medicine practitioners and roadmap in complementary alternative medicine in Ghana.

He is the formulator of the FDA approved Men’s Formula for Prostate Health and immunity, Nyarkotey Hibiscus Tea for cardiovascular health. The Nyarkotey school of Holistic Medicine intends to become a medical hub on the continent and in view of this; Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu said the school is ready for partnership from investors for the 360 degrees medical facility.