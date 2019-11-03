Obuasi East: 80 Tertiary Students Get Gov’t Scholarship

Eighty students in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region have been awarded a government scholarship at a cost of Sixty Three Thousand Two hundred Ghana Cedis ( GH 63,200.00) to enable them pursue various academic programmes at the tertiary level.

At a short ceremony organized by the Obuasi East District Assembly on Friday 25th October, 2019 to present the letters to students, the DCE for the Assembly Hon. Faustina Amissah explained to Guardians and Students who were present that, the government scholarship scheme has been there for a long time but the district level scholarship scheme falls in line with the strategic directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have the scholarship scheme decentralized to ensure that Ghanaians from all walks of life, irrespective of their backgrounds benefited from the scheme.

According to the DCE, the validity of the scholarship is subject to annual renewal and she further stressed that the scholarship is “liable to termination in the event of misconduct, unsatisfactory progress in studies and failure to pass any prescribed examination” she stated.

She further explained that it is the desire of the President is to see all Ghanaian children have access to the best form of education and also emphasized that the scholarship covers only tuition fees ranging from GH₵600 to GH₵3,000 depending on the institution of study and the course being pursued.

The District Chief Executive encouraged the parents to ensure they do not pay for what has already been taking care of by government, with a call on the students to study hard, return with the knowledge to help their communities.

Mr. Mensah, a delighted parent on behalf of all the beneficiaries expressed his appreciation to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the District Chief Executive, Madam Faustina for their timely intervention, describing the scholarship offered to their wards as a` relief of the financial burden on parents and also promised to advice their wards to put up good behavior in their academic journey.