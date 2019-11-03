'Shut Up' — Maurice Ampaw Blast Rawlings For Criticising GLC [Watch]

Celebrity Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has descended heavily on ex-President Jerry John Rawlings over attack on the Ghana Legal Council (GLC) ) with regards to the mass failure of students in the 2019 Ghana Law School entrance examination.

This year, only 128 students out of the 1,820 candidates who sat for entrance exams passed. The GLC, the administrators of legal education in Ghana, revealed that students performed poorly, although calls for them to release students’ scripts have been ignored.

Criticising the GLC during an interaction with executives of the Ghana Journalist Association on Thursday, fex-president Rawlings revealed that one of his daughters fell victim to what many describe as a" crude pruning of law students" wishing to enter the law school due to a lack of space.

“Ninety-three per cent failure and you [GLC[ think you can get away with blaming the students? You don’t blame the establishment, the institution? Rawlings fumed

Rawlings also took a swipe at the security agencies for the show of cruelty and brutality on some law students during a demonstration by the National Association of Law Students.

Expressing his view on the former President’s scathing attack on the GLC in an interview with Boamah Darko, host of ‘Maakye’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw angrily said the former President should stop laying blame at the doorstep of the General Legal Council.

He claims the students are not learning.

”Most of the students because of social media they don’t learn..look at the time we sleep…most of the students because of broken heart; they are married so they don’t get time to learn, most of them are commercially stressed so they can’t learn…most of them are doing their courses part-time …So the students are not learning,” Mr.Ampaw told Boamah

He angrily added,” Rawlings should shut up…Yes, Rawlings should shut up for attacking the Ghana Legal Council… he is being unfair to them –he is making serious allegations against them that they should be held responsible and then the failure of the studentsis a fraud being committed against the students… my brother ,leave the Ghana Legal Council and the Chief Justice alone…the Legal council and the Chief Justice,no body can not intimidate them in this Country”.

The outspoken Lawyer astonishingly indicated that he would’ve disqualified all the students who went on the demonstration if he were the head of the Ghana Legal Council because they(Students) lack integrity.

