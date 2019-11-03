Ghanaians Suffering Due To 'Pull Him Down' Syndrome – Rev Yalley

Leader and Founder of Bridge Ministries International, Rev F. D-Yalley says most Ghanaians are suffering because of the “pull him down” syndrome and our refusal to support each other.

Addressing his congregation on why Ghanaians are suffering these days, the anointed man of God stressed that many people do not meet their expectations because they do not value and show gratitude to those God used to bless them.

“If you don’t value your seed you cannot have fruit because every fruit is made of a seed”, Prophet Yalley said.

He added that the spirit of pull him down is visible in Ghana than Nigeria because Nigerians appreciate others’ efforts in their lives than Ghanaians.

“A Nigerian can work and buy a car, take it to his family or boss and dash it to them and seek their blessing, Ghana man behaves like he is competing with his former boss”.

He hinted that a sharp comparison between Ghanaian men of God and Nigerian counterparts gives a fair understanding of the scenario.

Watch video below: