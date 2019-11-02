NPP Treasurer Dead: We've Lost A Vibrant Leader — Women's Wing

The Women's Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Western Region has described the late Takoradi Constituency Treasurer of the party, Mark Ofori as a vibrant leader.

Mark Ofori was shot dead by an unknown assailant on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Fijai.

He was killed in his house around 1:00am.

The family has confirmed that nothing was stolen from his house.

The police has seen not made any arrest.

In a statement issued and signed by the Western Regional Women's Organiser on behalf of the Wing, Mrs. Abena Kwallah expressed shock over the sad news.

She added that "The vacuum created in our heart would be difficult to find a replacement".

Below is the full statement:

NPP WESTERN REGIONAL WOMEN'S WING - MOURNS LATE MR MARK OFORI

We are with much pain, sorrow and wailing to mourn and sympathize with sudden demise of late Mark Ofori; the treasurer for Takoradi Constituency.

The party has lost a vibrant leader, the vacuum created in our heart would be difficult to find a replacement. We are in deep pain and as Women's wing of the party, we share the pain with your family, friends, church members, colleague workers, the clergy, party faithful and the entire Takoradi Constituency Executives.

In fact, we didn't think life would be too brief under this sun but we can take comfort from the good book which says:

Behold, I tell you a mystery: we shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed - in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the DEAD will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruptible, and this mortal must put on immortality. So when this corruptible has put on incorruptible, then shall be brought to pass the saying that it written: "Death is swallowed up in victory." - Corinthians 15:52 - 56.

It is our prayer that, our God Almighty shall keep you in His Bosom till we all meet again in eternity.

Rest well Bro Mark!!

Rest in Abraham's Bosom!!!

Nantsew Yie Bro Mark!!!

Ewuradze mfa wo kra nsie yie!!!!

Signed!

Abena Kwallah

WR Women's Organizer