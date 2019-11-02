Don’t Attempt To Bribe Ghanaians In 2020 – Kwadwo Twum Boafo Warns NPP

The Former Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Kwadwo Twum – Boafo has cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to attempt to bribe the electorates with state monies and resources in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

He was speaking on the Alhaji and Alhaji political talk show on Pan African TV on November 2, 2019.

The outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) member intimated that, “This government should not wait for next year to attempt to bribe the electorate because the electorate is wise. Whenever you talk about anything related to their overspending, this government will tell you, we are doing Free Senior High School (FSHS).”

He also stressed that the President’s alleged renting of a private jet to fly around at $17,000 an hour instead of using the country’s own Presidential Jet is an absolute waste of the Ghanaian tax payer’s money and it is a terrible precedence for future governments.

“It’s a terrible example for future governments that we already have a Presidential Jet in this country and the President and his government decide that they are going to allocate themselves 4 times the amount of money that President Mahama allocated to the Presidency so that they can use it to fly around in private jets.”

“They said they were going to do something about corruption. This government is sitting on 111 scandals. Every single week, there is a new scandal," he concluded.