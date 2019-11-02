I am the messenger of literature

I come from literature, I go to literature

I live in literature, I represent literature

I am General Emeritus, The Ambassador of Literature

Literature is my heartbeat, literature is my upbeat

When there is a flaw in literature, I feel the pangs of pain

But when literature smoothly flows, I can smell the rains of gain

When the beauty of literature is embraced, life will look like a heavenly terrain

Literature is words, words are literature

The ancient book, The Bible even points us to the origins of literature

It says *in the beginning was the word, the word was with God and the word was God*

Since then, words have been, are and shall always the symbol of literature

Even though literature is as old as far back as life can be traced

Its impact is always as fresh as the morning of everyday

Literature is an art, literature is an invention, and literature is creation

Literature is reason showcased, literature is emotion expressed.

In the philosophy of literature, we are all literate

For we all see it, but none of us the whole

For he who stands in front may not read what is behind but is not blind

And he who stands behind may not read the afront and yet is not of a lesser kind

I am the messenger of literature, I celebrate literature, I promote literature

In literature, everyone everywhere is my beloved fellow

And as such, unto you all I extend my heartfelt *'hello'*

I am General Emeritus, The Ambassador of Literature

©Brian Kazungu, 2019