02.11.2019 Poem

Church Revolution

By Brian Kazungu
If results they can't deliver to us, surely to glory they can't lead us
We can't be their followers, if from our low lives they can't save us
To them, no need to submit our tithes, if life remains this tight
We can't be proud of being part of their crowds, when we become victims of their fraud

We can't continue to burn in the flames of pain while they bask in fame
We can no longer belong to their projects, if their God, us he can't protect
We can no longer be loyal subjects, when every day we live as rejects
For long we have been in these prisons, we can't continue without being given the reasons

In pain, shame, ridicule and torment, unto the church we may enter
But not that unto the church leader our lives we may surrender
For even in our ignorance, we know that in heaven, there is someone greater
Who has the power to make sure that from the tricks of religious theatrics, we are safer

We must not hold in prestige, the clergy which delivers us unto the devil's siege
We must not sacrifice spiritual enlightenment for religious excitement
We cannot stand akimbo when our lives and the future of the church is in limbo
We cannot witness an increase in churches and yet see a multiplication of curses

From those who say the power of God they represent unto us
We must surely demand that answers they deliver unto us
For the church has been bound and its people are just turning round and round
And yet it's meant to be the place where answers to the questions of life are found

With the church, something has surely gone wrong
It's clear, even in the mirror of life, that those in it are no longer feeling strong
They are just holding on because they need somewhere to belong
As such, the church needs a revolution and this is the sound of the gong

©Brian Kazungu, 28/09/2019

