Church Revolution

If results they can't deliver to us, surely to glory they can't lead us

We can't be their followers, if from our low lives they can't save us

To them, no need to submit our tithes, if life remains this tight

We can't be proud of being part of their crowds, when we become victims of their fraud

We can't continue to burn in the flames of pain while they bask in fame

We can no longer belong to their projects, if their God, us he can't protect

We can no longer be loyal subjects, when every day we live as rejects

For long we have been in these prisons, we can't continue without being given the reasons

In pain, shame, ridicule and torment, unto the church we may enter

But not that unto the church leader our lives we may surrender

For even in our ignorance, we know that in heaven, there is someone greater

Who has the power to make sure that from the tricks of religious theatrics, we are safer

We must not hold in prestige, the clergy which delivers us unto the devil's siege

We must not sacrifice spiritual enlightenment for religious excitement

We cannot stand akimbo when our lives and the future of the church is in limbo

We cannot witness an increase in churches and yet see a multiplication of curses

From those who say the power of God they represent unto us

We must surely demand that answers they deliver unto us

For the church has been bound and its people are just turning round and round

And yet it's meant to be the place where answers to the questions of life are found

With the church, something has surely gone wrong

It's clear, even in the mirror of life, that those in it are no longer feeling strong

They are just holding on because they need somewhere to belong

As such, the church needs a revolution and this is the sound of the gong

©Brian Kazungu, 28/09/2019