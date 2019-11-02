Bako Rine Nyoka (Snake Cave)

It's better to let your clothes get wet Than to hide from the rains in a snake cave Be strong, keep moving, keep moving, be strong, you will get there Don't hang with them, those whose hearts are like snake caves
It's a fact, suffering brings its teachings But from them don't seek refuge, because they are ready to swallow you alive Your suffering is their relish, its part of their staple food When you are happy, their world is dark, they have nothing to please them
Do not ever get comfortable in their presence Because suddenly, they will bite you unto death Move away from them like a whirlwind, until they can't see you no more By the time they will get to know where you are gone, you will have a storehouse full of joy Varipo vane moyo inenge mapako enyoka, vakatoti farara nenyika Saka chenjera, ngwara, svinura, pepuka, usapinde mubako rinenyoka Usanyengedzwa nekwavo kusekerera, vakatoshamira kukumedza Vanorwadziwa kwazvo vakaona kuti iwe uri mhare, wakabengenuka
People whose hearts are like snake caves are there, they are even everywhere Be wise, be clever, wake up, and open your eyes, so that you won't get into a snake cave Don't let their smiles fool you, they are ready to swallow you They get very angry when they see you are wise and smart
Pese pawangoti baa kuvaona, pavari gara watotaramuka Nokuti mungadziya hamo mubako rinenyoka, asi haungagaremo wakasununguka Ganda ravo idzva, hausi hutsanana, kuvhunura kwavo kana iwe wamedzeka Kubudirira nekufara kwavo, ndokunge zvako zvese newe matsakatika
Whenever you bump unto them, be quick to move away Because no matter how warm the snake cave can be, you can never be comfortable in it Their new skin, is never because of tidiness, they shed off the old skin when they swallow you Their success and joy comes when you and what is yours is gone
Saka zvirinani dzinyorove hadzo mbatya dzawakashonga Pane kuhwanda mvura uchipinda mubako rine nyoka Chenjera vanhu ava vane moyo ne mashoko anenge mate enyoka Vakakumedza kana kukusvipira, ganda kana chimiro chako vanosiya zvaporongeka
So, it's better to let your clothes get wet Than to hide from the rains in a snake cave Be careful, their hearts are like snake poison When they swallow or spit on you, they taint and damage your image
Bako Rine Nyoka (Snake Cave)
©Brian Kazungu, 25/10/2019