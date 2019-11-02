Bako Rine Nyoka (Snake Cave)

Zvirinani dzinyorove mbatya dzawakashonga

Pane kuhwanda mvura uchipinda mubako rine nyoka

Shinga famba, famba shinga, kwauri kuenda unosvika

Pavari usamira, vane moyo inenge mapako enyoka

It's better to let your clothes get wet

Than to hide from the rains in a snake cave

Be strong, keep moving, keep moving, be strong, you will get there

Don't hang with them, those whose hearts are like snake caves

Igaroziva kuti muhupenyu mukutambudzika uchadzidza

Asi usapotera kwavari, nokuti hwako hupenyu vakatoshamira kumedza

Yako nhamo, kwavari muto, vanotoseva ne sadza

Ukafara, kwavari irima, havachaone chinovadekadza

It's a fact, suffering brings its teachings

But from them don't seek refuge, because they are ready to swallow you alive

Your suffering is their relish, its part of their staple food

When you are happy, their world is dark, they have nothing to please them

Kugadzikana pavari, gara hako watotadza

Nokuti chiripo ripotyo, vachakuruma ukatandaza

Saka kubva pavari, pfumbura guruva kusvika kukuona vatadza

Pavachazoziva kwawakaenda, newewo, matura emufaro unenge watozadza

Do not ever get comfortable in their presence

Because suddenly, they will bite you unto death

Move away from them like a whirlwind, until they can't see you no more

By the time they will get to know where you are gone, you will have a storehouse full of joy

Varipo vane moyo inenge mapako enyoka, vakatoti farara nenyika

Saka chenjera, ngwara, svinura, pepuka, usapinde mubako rinenyoka

Usanyengedzwa nekwavo kusekerera, vakatoshamira kukumedza

Vanorwadziwa kwazvo vakaona kuti iwe uri mhare, wakabengenuka

People whose hearts are like snake caves are there, they are even everywhere

Be wise, be clever, wake up, and open your eyes, so that you won't get into a snake cave

Don't let their smiles fool you, they are ready to swallow you

They get very angry when they see you are wise and smart

Pese pawangoti baa kuvaona, pavari gara watotaramuka

Nokuti mungadziya hamo mubako rinenyoka, asi haungagaremo wakasununguka

Ganda ravo idzva, hausi hutsanana, kuvhunura kwavo kana iwe wamedzeka

Kubudirira nekufara kwavo, ndokunge zvako zvese newe matsakatika

Whenever you bump unto them, be quick to move away

Because no matter how warm the snake cave can be, you can never be comfortable in it

Their new skin, is never because of tidiness, they shed off the old skin when they swallow you

Their success and joy comes when you and what is yours is gone

Saka zvirinani dzinyorove hadzo mbatya dzawakashonga

Pane kuhwanda mvura uchipinda mubako rine nyoka

Chenjera vanhu ava vane moyo ne mashoko anenge mate enyoka

Vakakumedza kana kukusvipira, ganda kana chimiro chako vanosiya zvaporongeka

So, it's better to let your clothes get wet

Than to hide from the rains in a snake cave

Be careful, their hearts are like snake poison

When they swallow or spit on you, they taint and damage your image

©Brian Kazungu, 25/10/2019