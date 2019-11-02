Ghana Card Train Moves To Five Regions Next Week

Registration for the Ghana card will commence in five regions next week.

The regions namely Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Upper East, and Upper West have had their periods amended due to the extension of time within some other regions.

While the exercise will begin from November 8 – 23, 2019 for the Ahafo, Bono East and Bono regions, that for the Upper East and Upper West has been slated for November 11 to 23.

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the NIA, Francis Palmdeti tells Citi News that his outfit is poised and on schedule to round up the entire exercise as planned.

“Initially, we planned to take one region at a time, but as we speak, we have received more equipment which gives us the capacity to tackle five regions at a time. So although the dates have slightly changed, we are still working within the time we gave ourselves to register the whole country.”

Mr. Palmdeti further allayed fears that the new development will jeopardize the registration process in these regions.

“There is nothing to be alarmed with respect to the dates announced. We recruited enough personnel to man the equipment we have received. So there is adequate personnel and equipment for the five regions.”

Last week the NIA wrapped up the Ghana card registration exercise in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions after it extended it by a week.

Despite the commitment of the Authority to ensure an incident-free application, many challenges continue to hamper the process.

Many prospective applicants faced several difficulties in their quest to register for the Ghana card in the regions including network challenges, frequent breakdown of machines, and long queues among others.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has even raised concerns and filed complaints at the National Identification Authority (NIA) for explanations with regards to the hindrances.

