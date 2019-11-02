Motivation And Inspiration Only Works Ceteris Paribus By Brian Kazungu 2 HOURS AGO POEM Some say a motivational speaker is what it takes to get you thereOthers say an inspirational teacher is what you need to rise up thereBut it’s only true ceteris paribus I sayAs they motivate us to keep thinking, working and moving forwardAs they inspire us to look beyond our circumstancesWisdom, discipline, morality and work ethics, must never leave usYes, they say motivation is the nourishment of the mindIndeed, they preach inspiration is the energy of the heartBut these alone do not translate to automatic accomplishment I sayFor an inspired fool is his own dangerAnd a motivated ignorant is his own stabberSince sooner or later in failure and disappointment will he once again staggerYes, motivation and inspiration cools the soul in the heat of lifeBut wisdom, knowledge and understanding are the indispensable tools of lifeWhich makes your dreams come true in the pursuit of a good lifeTherefore, as you get inspired, never forget to be rightly informedAs you get motivated to move mountains, never forget to be well behavedAs you are motivated and inspired to dream big, never forget to work and thinkFor motivation and inspiration only works ceteris paribus I sayBecause without wisdom, knowledge and understandingNo further than here can these take us©Brian Kazungu, 24/02/2017
