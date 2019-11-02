Some say a motivational speaker is what it takes to get you there

Others say an inspirational teacher is what you need to rise up there

But it’s only true ceteris paribus I say

As they motivate us to keep thinking, working and moving forward

As they inspire us to look beyond our circumstances

Wisdom, discipline, morality and work ethics, must never leave us

Yes, they say motivation is the nourishment of the mind

Indeed, they preach inspiration is the energy of the heart

But these alone do not translate to automatic accomplishment I say

For an inspired fool is his own danger

And a motivated ignorant is his own stabber

Since sooner or later in failure and disappointment will he once again stagger

Yes, motivation and inspiration cools the soul in the heat of life

But wisdom, knowledge and understanding are the indispensable tools of life

Which makes your dreams come true in the pursuit of a good life

Therefore, as you get inspired, never forget to be rightly informed

As you get motivated to move mountains, never forget to be well behaved

As you are motivated and inspired to dream big, never forget to work and think

For motivation and inspiration only works ceteris paribus I say

Because without wisdom, knowledge and understanding

No further than here can these take us

©Brian Kazungu, 24/02/2017