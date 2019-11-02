Special Prosecutor Investigates ‘Cash for Justice’ Saga

The Special Prosecutor has begun investigations into the “Cash for Justice” saga in which a senior state attorney has been accused of taking money to allegedly compromise justice delivery in the country.

Citi News’ sources say the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has directed the investigation division of his outfit to immediately probe the matter.

The sources further told Citi News that although the office has not officially received any petition to that effect, the Special Prosecutor decided to take up the case in the interest of the public.

“The Special Prosecutor has instructed the investigation division to open investigations into suspected abuse of office for personal profit or benefit in the recent documentary affecting the Attorney General's office in the Upper East Region. The Special Prosecutor has also instructed the investigator to immediately secure the documentary to assist in the investigation,” the source told Citi News.

A senior state attorney in the Upper East Region, Emmanuel Lawrence Otoo-Boison, has been accused of taking money with the view of diverting the course of justice delivery.

Otoo-Boison in an investigative piece allegedly advised a crime suspect, said to be on INTERPOL’s list to escape from justice.

The state attorney, according to the investigative piece, gave the advice after receiving a pregnant goat and cash from the suspect's 'agent' in an undercover investigation on Ghana's justice system dubbed 'Cash for Justice” put together by the EIB Network's Edward Adeti.

The suspect, Mohammed Awal, is said to be standing trial in the Upper East Region for rape and is reportedly also wanted in Burkina Faso for his alleged involvement in some crimes committed in the neighbouring West African country.

Anas' exposé

This latest exposé comes on the back of a similar one done by undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2015 which led to the sacking of over 20 high and lower court judges.

Anas' 2015 investigation showed court workers conspiring with a number of respected judges to influence court cases through bribes.

Over 30 judges and magistrates were caught on camera receiving bribes to free suspects on charges for crimes like murder, rape and drug trafficking.

A disciplinary committee of the Judicial Council was set up to probe the revelations.

More than 100 staff of the Judicial Service were also investigated after Anas submitted a petition and videos showing them receiving bribes.

On December 7, 2015, the Council unanimously decided to remove from office 20 of the Judges and Magistrates cited in the petition.

Two High court judges were also later removed from office in April 2016.

