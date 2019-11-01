‘I Can’t Expose SSNIT Secrets’ — Prosecution Witness In Ernest Thompson Case

The SSNIT software suit otherwise known as the SSNIT Optimum Business Suite (OBS) case, has become a bit more technical.

This follows an explanation by a prosecution witness, Mr. Eric Nyarko of the IT Department of SSNIT that he can’t explain all the IT processes regarding storage of information and retrieval in the implementation of the OBS software in court.

Mr. Anarfi stressed fervently that “it may as well cause insecurities that may affect SSNIT site management”.

He indicated that downloading of the requested daily systems log files V700 (1), V700 (2) and V900 replication from January 01, 2016 to July 2017 could produce papers to fill up the size of a courtroom.

The above documents files were earlier demanded by John Mensah the 2nd accused in the previous deliberations.

The Director Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs. Yvonne Attakorah Obobisia expressed worry over the fact that Court was delaying in starting hearing.

The court therefore adjourned the case to Tuesday October 30th, 2019.

Mr.Nyarko had been called as an IT expert to give further explanation to logs and files requisite for trial as the defence was demanding.

Mr. Nyarko was in court to explain why certain files and logs counsel for the 2nd accused, had asked for , cannot be produced in open court.

He stressed that, giving out those files or logs to a third-party, may cause hackers to attack their sites.

The Accra High Court presided over by Justice Anthony Henry Kwofie, subsequently gave the IT expert an alternative to provide him with some of the said documents or files.

Mr. Nyarko vehemently claimed that files and logs being requested by the 2nd accused person, in the SSNIT OBS case, when fully provided, will jeopardize the secrecy and integrity of those logs and files, as stored in their servers.

He tended to side with the claim by the Director of State Prosecution that, replications and discoveries, will literally disgorge the belly of SSNIT’s stored information arguing that those files were voluminous and not even relevant to the case.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

