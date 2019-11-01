Gbese Stool Takes Steps To Consolidate Its Lands

The Gbese Stool, has described as inaccurate, the announcement by the Onamrokor Adain Family of a claim to various parcels of land described in a publication in a state-owned daily of Monday, September 30, 2019.

In a press statement issued by the Office of the Gbese Mantse in Accra on Friday, October 25, 2019, it said the Gbese Stool is the overlord and therefore the allodial owner of those parcels of land described in the said publication.

It therefore warned the family of Onamrokor Adain to henceforth, desist from holding claim to various parcels of land which allodially belongs to the Gbese stool.

The Gbese Stool has not authorized and has not given any consent to the Onamrokor Adain family to alienate or regularize the title of anybody or person on the Gbese Stool land.

The General Public is therefore formally notified and fore warned not to honour nor deal with the said family.

All Persons affected are to contact the Gbese Stool for assistance to avoid disappointment or future inconveniences.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

