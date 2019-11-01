Prestea Huni-valley MP, MCE Commissions Two Classroom Blocks At Yareyeya And Awodua

In their quest to provide solid basic education foundation which is a significant requirement for a stronger and successful higher education, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area Mr. Mozart Kweku Owuh has commissioned two classroom blocks at Awodua Catholic JHS and Yareyeya Basic School.

The facilities include a two-unit kindergarten block and a three-unit Junior High School (JHS) classroom block with ancillary facilities at Yareyeya and Awodua respectively.

At a brief ceremony held at the two communities to hand over the keys of the facilities to school authorities on Monday, October 28, 2019, the MP emphasized that the project is to augment classroom blocks at the basic levels to serve as good foundation towards the development of education in the area and to actualize President Akufo-Addo's flagship policy, Free Senior High School.

She reiterated government's commitment in prioritizing education at all levels hence the provision of quality educational infrastructures and introduction of key policies and initiatives that has ensured the delivery of quality education to the people especially the poor.

The legislator urged parents and pupils to take advantage of policies and facilities provided by the government.

In his address, the MCE disclosed that the turnkey project comes with ancillary facilities such as office for both staff and headmaster, furniture, white boards, dining area, kitchen, water closet washrooms, sleeping area, store room, mechanized borehole with overhead stand and storage tank and terrazzo floors.

He said the facilities were constructed with funds from Mineral Development Fund (MDF) and District Development Fund (DDF)

Mr. Owuh noted that there are similar projects at various stages of completion in some parts of the municipality namely Dwabeng and Damang.

He said, currently an ultramodern one storey dormitory and six-unit classroom block is under construction at St. Augustine's SHS and Prestea Technical SHS in Bogoso and Prestea respectively whiles the MP has championed the construction of a 350-bed dormitory at Damang.

The MCE was hopeful the completion of these projects will increase the number of student intake in the municipality.

He ended by calling on the school authorities, people of Yareyeya and Awodua to maintain these facilities given them by the government.

The Municipal Education Director, Madam Mary Vida Kwofie showed appreciation to the MP, MCE and the government for their dedication and contribution to the education sector especially to the Prestea Huni- Valley Municipality.

The chiefs, elders and residents of Yareyeya and Awodua expressed their profound gratitude to the government for such an ultramodern edifice.