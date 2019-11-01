Staff of Ghana High Commission UK take part in Customer Service Workshop.

A two-day Customer Service workshop for frontline staff of the Ghana High Commission, UK gets underway in London.

The workshop, themed “International Business Protocol for Customer Service Professionals” forms part of the High Commission’s periodic training for its locally recruited staff and is aimed at bringing staff of the mission up to speed with the current trends in customer service.

Mrs Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman, Head of Chancery at the Ghana High Commission advised participants, including staff from the Passport and Visa section to take the workshop seriously and endeavour to put whatever they will be taking away into practice.

Mrs Osei Agyeman acknowledged the magnitude of the daily challenges which frontline staff of the mission face on a daily basis, especially the growing demand for consular services such as passport and visas but believes the workshop will go a long way in equipping them to carry out their duties to the public.

“As human beings, we are all prone to mistakes but let us strive to do our best to improve upon our services, and this is what this training is all about”, Mrs Osei Agyeman suggests.

The workshop is being coordinated by Mrs Marie-Helene Ferguson from the London School of Etiquette, and it covers areas such handling the elderly and disabled, as well as how to elevate the customer service experience.

Mrs Osei Agyeman Opening The Workshop