Kwakwaduam Association Of New York Donates To Akwapim Health Directorate

The Kwakwaduam Association of New York has donated Critical Obstetric Equipment and supplies to the Akwapim Health Directorate.

The items included Digital and Manual Blood Pressure Machines, Pulse Oximeters, Digital Thermometers, Electronic Fetal Doppler Machines, Prenatal Vitamins and Glucometers.

This is in consonance with the mission of Kwakwaduam to enhance the quality of care provided by the Midwives to the Pregnant patients in the Directorate.

The items were received on behalf of the Directorate by Mrs. Regina Klutse Assistant Director of the Directorate. She expressed thanks to Kwakwaduam and noted years of continued donation to the Directorate by the Kwakwaduam Association of New York.

Donating the items on behalf of Kwakwaduam Association, Dr Kwame Aniapam Boafo an Ob/GYN, conveyed greetings from the President of Kwakwaduam Association, Dr. Stephen Asiedu of Oman Clinic in New York and his commitment to continue to assist in the health care delivery in the Akwapim Health District.

Dr Boafo indicated the Maternal Mortality in Ghana is about 319 per 100,000 live births as apposed to 23.5 in the US.

He added that all stakeholders must come on board to tackle this endemic problem and indicated that items donated will assist in prompt diagnosis of Hypertensive Disorders of pregnancy – a significant cause of maternal mortality as well as management Diabetes in pregnancy.

Present at the Donation were Nana Perbea of Mampong, Nana Nyaaadu of Oboadaka, Mr. Ofori Annor, and Mr. Kwame Akuffo all of Kwakwaduam Association. The Queenmothers indicated their appreciation of the role Kwakwaduam has played over the years to support Maternal Health Care Delivery in Akwapim District.