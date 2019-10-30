Adage Media Presents Name Tags To UG School Of Pharmacy

Adage Media, a leading Marketing and Advertising Agency has presented to the School of Pharmacy under the College of Health Sciences – University of Ghana, Legon “NAME TAGS” to Staff and Students.

At a presentation ceremony at the School of Pharmacy, Mr. Fadi Fattal,Chief Executive Officer of AdAge Media presented to Prof. Issac Julius Aseidu-Gyekye, Dean of the School, 355 Name Tags for staff and students.

Prof. Aseidu-Gyekye commended the kind gesture by AdAge Media and thanked Mr. Fadi Fattal on behalf of the staff and students of the School.

Prof. Asiedu-Gyekye added that the gesture came timely as it will greatly complement efforts made by the School in its fight against imposter activities on its premises.

Mr. Fadi Fattal thanked Prof. Aseidu-Gyekye for accepting AdAge Media’s humble contribution as part of its social responsibility towards better education.

He pledged the continued support of AdAge Media to the School of Pharmacy and the University of Ghana and looks forward to beneficial collaborations in the future.