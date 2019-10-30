100 University Students Benefit From MTN Ghana Scholarship

Accra, October 30, 2019 - MTN Ghana Foundation has presented 100 scholarships to the second batch of its MTN Bright Scholarship beneficiaries at the MTN House in Accra.

MTN Bright Scholarship is an initiative by the MTN Ghana Foundation to financially assist needy and brilliant students in public tertiary institutions to complete their education. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the duration of their studies. The beneficiaries are students from public tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking at the scholarship presentation ceremony, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “It really saddens me to see young talents not achieve their potential because we do not have the right instruments in place to support such talented youth. This is why I believe the MTN Bright Scholarship is key in supporting underprivileged students who would have missed higher education as a result of lack of funding.”

“I have always believed that access to education is a must if we are ever going to straddle out of our 3rd world designation. It is the most fundamental source of hope, and the most guaranteed path for us all to improve our lives in a sustainable way. It is for this reason that I will like to say a big thank you to the MTN Foundation Board Chairman and Members for the vision to invest in the future of very talented youth who will no doubt lead the change that Ghana needs, by launching such a life-changing and impactful initiative. Ayekoo!!!”

The Deputy Minister in charge of Tertiary and Vocational Education, Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo who was the Special guest of honor commended MTN Ghana for the initiative. She said this initiative will ease the burden on government. She advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of opportunities available and not just sit and hope for things to get better for them.

MTN Bright Scholarship presentation ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including Prof. Plange Rhule a board member of the MTN Foundation, Mr. Robertson Andah Head, Counselling Unit, University of Mines and Technology Tarkwa, Mr. Moses Maclean Abnory Registrar, Takoradi Technical University, Emmanuel Aidoo, Assistant Registrar University of Cape Coast, Mrs, Haga Bampoh-Addo, Deputy Registrar University of Education and Dr. Duke Akoto Deputy Registrar Ghana Institute of Journalism, parents and guardians.

MTN Bright Scholarship is in fulfillment of a commitment MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016. During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Ghana Foundation promised to award a total of 300 scholarships over a period of three years. The first batch of 100 scholarships were awarded in 2018 to students in public tertiary institutions across the country.

The process for the first batch of MTN Bright Scholarship started in July 2019 with a request to qualified students to submit applications for consideration. A total of 2,674 applications were received from all 16 regions of Ghana and the number was pruned to 300 applicants. The shortlisted candidates were subsequently invited for interviews. The interviews were conducted by an independent panel which comprised academia and accredited human resource personnel.

The panel, after interviewing and verifying information received, selected 100 students who will be awarded the MTN Bright Scholarship. The list of successful students was published in the newspapers prior to the presentations of the scholarships in Accra.

About the MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 148 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions(then) and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation