Road Deaths Drop By 7.6% – Report

Efforts by stakeholders to reduce the increasing carnage on the country roads have started showing positive results as the number of commuters killed in road traffic accidents between January and September 2019 has dropped by 7.6%.
1,580 killed in 9 months of 2019
The deaths reduced from 1,710 between January and September in 2018 to 1,580 during the same period this year.
1,200 males killed in 9 months of 2019
Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service revealed that the number of males that died in the first nine months of this year amounted to 1,200.
380 females killed in 9 months of 2019
On the other hand, the number of females that died in accidents between January and September 2019 was 380.
154 males below 18 years killed
According to the data, males below 18 years who died in road traffic accidents between January and September 2019 was 154.
1,046 males above 18 years killed
In the same vein, the total number of males above 18 years who lost their lives was 1,046.
283 females above 18 years killed
On the other hand, 283 females above 18 years died in fatal accidents in the first nine months of this year.
97 females below 18 years killed
However, 97 females below 18 years died in road traffic accidents between January and September this year.
17.47% drop in pedestrians killed
Similarly, the number of pedestrians killed also recorded 17.47% reduction in the first nine months of 2019.
489 pedestrians killed
It also dropped from 565 between January and September last year to 489 this year.
1,448 pedestrians injured
During the nine months period, the number of pedestrians injured amounted to 1,448.
Drop in pedestrian knockdowns
The total number of pedestrian knockdowns in the first three quarters of 2019 was 1,937 compared to a higher figure of 2,892 during the same period last year.
2.25% increase in persons injured
The data shows 2.25% increase in the number of commuters injured in the first nine months of 2019 rising from 9,973 last year to 10,197 this year.
0.94% increase in vehicles involved in accidents
Between January and September this year, the total number of vehicles involved in accidents rose slightly by 0.94% from 16,281 last year to 16,434 this year.
0.88% drop in commercial vehicles involved in accidents
The number of commercial vehicles involved in accidents also recorded 0.88% decrease, dropping from 6,328 last year to 6,272 this year.
0.37% increase in private vehicles involved in accidents
According to the data, accidents involving private vehicles also went up in the first three quarters of this year by 0.37%, rising from 7,102 last year to 7,138 this year. 10,240 reported cases
The total number of reported accidents also rose from 10,051 last year to 10,240 this year, representing a marginal 1.88% increase.
The break of reported cases are; fatal -1,386, serious – 3,222 and minor- 5,632.
Road Deaths Drop By 7.6% – Report
Efforts by stakeholders to reduce the increasing carnage on the country roads have started showing positive results as the number of commuters killed in road traffic accidents between January and September 2019 has dropped by 7.6%.
1,580 killed in 9 months of 2019
The deaths reduced from 1,710 between January and September in 2018 to 1,580 during the same period this year.
1,200 males killed in 9 months of 2019
Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service revealed that the number of males that died in the first nine months of this year amounted to 1,200.
380 females killed in 9 months of 2019
On the other hand, the number of females that died in accidents between January and September 2019 was 380.
154 males below 18 years killed
According to the data, males below 18 years who died in road traffic accidents between January and September 2019 was 154.
1,046 males above 18 years killed
In the same vein, the total number of males above 18 years who lost their lives was 1,046.
283 females above 18 years killed
On the other hand, 283 females above 18 years died in fatal accidents in the first nine months of this year.
97 females below 18 years killed
However, 97 females below 18 years died in road traffic accidents between January and September this year.
17.47% drop in pedestrians killed
Similarly, the number of pedestrians killed also recorded 17.47% reduction in the first nine months of 2019.
489 pedestrians killed
It also dropped from 565 between January and September last year to 489 this year.
1,448 pedestrians injured
During the nine months period, the number of pedestrians injured amounted to 1,448.
Drop in pedestrian knockdowns
The total number of pedestrian knockdowns in the first three quarters of 2019 was 1,937 compared to a higher figure of 2,892 during the same period last year.
2.25% increase in persons injured
The data shows 2.25% increase in the number of commuters injured in the first nine months of 2019 rising from 9,973 last year to 10,197 this year.
0.94% increase in vehicles involved in accidents
Between January and September this year, the total number of vehicles involved in accidents rose slightly by 0.94% from 16,281 last year to 16,434 this year.
0.88% drop in commercial vehicles involved in accidents
The number of commercial vehicles involved in accidents also recorded 0.88% decrease, dropping from 6,328 last year to 6,272 this year.
0.37% increase in private vehicles involved in accidents
According to the data, accidents involving private vehicles also went up in the first three quarters of this year by 0.37%, rising from 7,102 last year to 7,138 this year. 10,240 reported cases
The total number of reported accidents also rose from 10,051 last year to 10,240 this year, representing a marginal 1.88% increase.
The break of reported cases are; fatal -1,386, serious – 3,222 and minor- 5,632.
—