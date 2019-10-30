Road Deaths Drop By 7.6% – Report

Efforts by stakeholders to reduce the increasing carnage on the country roads have started showing positive results as the number of commuters killed in road traffic accidents between January and September 2019 has dropped by 7.6%.

1,580 killed in 9 months of 2019

The deaths reduced from 1,710 between January and September in 2018 to 1,580 during the same period this year.

1,200 males killed in 9 months of 2019

Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service revealed that the number of males that died in the first nine months of this year amounted to 1,200.

380‬ females killed in 9 months of 2019

On the other hand, the number of females that died in accidents between January and September 2019 ‬was 380‬.

154 males below 18 years killed

According to the data, males below 18 years who died in road traffic accidents between January and September 2019 was 154.

1,046 males above 18 years killed

In the same vein, the total number of males above 18 years who lost their lives was 1,046.

283 females above 18 years killed

On the other hand, 283 females above 18 years died in fatal accidents in the first nine months of this year.

97 females below 18 years killed

However, 97 females below 18 years died in road traffic accidents between January and September this year.

17.47% drop in pedestrians killed

Similarly, the number of pedestrians killed also recorded 17.47% reduction in the first nine months of 2019.

489 pedestrians killed

It also dropped from 565 between January and September last year to 489 this year.

1,448 pedestrians injured

During the nine months period, the number of pedestrians injured amounted to 1,448.

Drop in pedestrian knockdowns

The total number of pedestrian knockdowns in the first three quarters of 2019 was 1,937 compared to a higher figure of 2,892 during the same period last year.

2.25% increase in persons injured

The data shows 2.25% increase in the number of commuters injured in the first nine months of 2019 rising from 9,973 last year to 10,197 this year.

0.94% increase in vehicles involved in accidents

Between January and September this year, the total number of vehicles involved in accidents rose slightly by 0.94% from 16,281 last year to 16,434 this year.

0.88% drop in commercial vehicles involved in accidents

The number of commercial vehicles involved in accidents also recorded 0.88% decrease, dropping from 6,328 last year to 6,272 this year.

0.37% increase in private vehicles involved in accidents

According to the data, accidents involving private vehicles also went up in the first three quarters of this year by 0.37%, rising from 7,102 last year to 7,138 this year. 10,240 reported cases

The total number of reported accidents also rose from 10,051 last year to 10,240 this year, representing a marginal 1.88% increase.

The break of reported cases are; fatal -1,386, serious – 3,222 and minor- 5,632.

—