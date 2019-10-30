AirtelTigo Business, Samsung Launches ‘Flexi Plus Offer’ Telecommunication Giant, AirtelTigo in par

Telecommunication Giant, AirtelTigo in partnership with the leading phone manufacturer, Samsung has launched ‘Flexi Plus’, a customized smart package for both public and private sector employees across the country.

This partnership which aims to digitally empower workers deepen smartphone penetration in the country, help workers to easily own a device and pay within 24 months.

Speaking at the media launch, the Chief Business Officer at AirtelTigo Business, Ethel Anamoo said “This offer is the first of its kind in the Telecommunication Industry in Ghana and we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on this initiative. We are committed to offering solutions that will provide value as well as support workers' productivity”.

She added that removing barriers that affect workers on digital journeys are critical within the ecosystem.

She also disclosed that with the purchase of any Samsung ‘A Series, Galaxy Note or S Series, users will benefit 40% more on data which does not expire and 30% on voice minutes.

She emphasized that workers will also enjoy free peer-to-peer mobile money transactions on Airtel Tigo Money and freebies such as Bluetooth speakers, travel routers among others.

Managing Director for Samsung Ghana, Eugene Mahm hinted that aside partnering AirtelTigo, he is confident the bond will draw Ghanaians closer via technology.

“From our recently launched Galaxy Note 10 which was designed to help users achieve more to the Galaxy A Series with versatile cameras, uninterrupted infinity displays, and long-lasting battery life” he mentioned.

He stated that workers will enjoy a 2-year warranty for the purchase of Samsung smartphones through the Flexi Plus offer adding that as the brand marks its 10th year, relentless and meaningful innovations will help shape the mobile Industry.

Director, Products and Commercial Markets, Stanley Kumbol was confident that this offer will go a long way to strengthen the bond between the two companies.

He said “Customers who sign up to the Flexi Plus Offer do not pay upright but have the flexibility of paying in 24 months. Not only do you pay within the 2 years, but you also enjoy 40% on data which does not expire and 30% on voice”.

He added that the collaboration will ensure that users become digitalized and enjoy telecommunication services at affordable prices.

Some media personnel won Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung A 10 Series.