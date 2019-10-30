EC Denies Selling Voters' Data To Software Developer

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied claims it is sold voters’ information to a private software development company, Bysystems Limited.

Deputy Chairperson of the EC, Dr Bossman Asare, revealed this on Fabewoso, the anti-corruption segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem , on Wednesday.

The sale of voters’ data has become topical in the media after an audit of some selected Ssate institutions in 2018 by the Auditor-General.

The report said Bysystems bought the data from the EC and further sold it to a financial service provider.

This angered many who argued that the electoral body had flouted the Data Protection Law in the country.

As an immediate measure, the Data Protection Commission has revoked the license of the software company pending investigations.

But Dr Asare said the EC has not given Bysystems access to the biometric data of Ghanaians.

He explained that, the software company is just conduit that banks use to verify voters identification cards used for transactions.

“We have not sold voters’ data so the Commission has not violated any law. Bysystems is given access when it wants to validate identity,” he added.

The deputy EC Chairperson stressed that, there is no cause for alarm because voter information at the EC is very safe.

Dr Asare said if after investigations it turns out that, By system has violated any law, they would abrogate the contract.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Samuel Nettey George, said the EC erred in its decision to sell voters’ data.

He feared the electoral body may be hit with a class action for selling their data without their authorisation.

The Ningo Prampram MP urged the EC to abrogate the contract with Bysystems and follow due process.

“The EC must admit they did wrong and we can help them remedy it,” he added.

—Adomonline