Prestea Huni-Valley MP Commissioned Ultra Modern Classroom Blocks

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi who doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art has commissioned two developmental educational projects with auxiliary facilities at Awudua and Yareyeya in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The projects include two-unit kindergarten block with kitchen, Dining Hall, Staff common room, Storeroom, Headmaster's office, WC, Mechanised Borehole at Yareyeya and three-unit Junior High school Ultra Morden classroom block at Awudua.

Speaking at the event Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi noted that President Akufo-Addo has decided to provide quality education right from kindergarten to the Tertiary level.

She said the children will use the classroom block immediately because they have provided all the needed facilities and this is the president's vision.

The lawmaker touted government's social intervention policies and programmes like the Free Senior High School, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), National Health Insurance, planting for food and jobs, Planting for Rural Development and Export, one district one factory etc.

The Minister pointed out that government has initiated strategic plans to ensure that youth in Ghana will benefit from Free Senior High School and this can only be done by starting from the basic level.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-valley Municipality Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh explained that the Assembly has a maintenance plan for every developmental project adding, the maintenance plan is part of the Assembly's policy and also assured monitoring team has been set up which monitors all projects in the Municipality.

Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh MCE for Prestea Huni-valley Municipality said the project is called 'Thank you project' because it's well furnished with chairs and tables unlike the previous administration where when your child is going to school he or she will be asked to buy table and chair.

The source of funding for the project was Mineral Development Fund (MDF).

The Municipal Director of Education Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie praised the MP and the MCE saying ever since she came to the municipality, she has seen unprecedented developmental projects in the area of education all by the effort of the of Hon. Member of Parliament.

She advises parents to make sure their children are always in school because they have no reason to the complaint as to why they are staying home.