Newmont Goldcorp Constructs Town Roads Linking Ahafo Host Communities

As part of broader efforts to boost local economic development and ensure a more efficient movement of goods and services in its host communities, Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo mine is set to construct key town roads within its Ahafo South host communities.

Construction of the 4-Kilometer road project is expected to take a maximum of 10 months and will be undertaken by two local contractors from Ahafo – Alexiboam Company Ltd and Sarfpok Ltd. Beneficiary towns include Ntotroso, Gyedu, Wamahinso, Kenyase 1 and Kenyasi 2.

The company has committed approximately GHS4.3M for the project while the two local contractors have also committed to support with any additional resources that may be required to complete the construction.

According to Ahafo mine’s General Manager, Bernard Wessels, the project aligns with the company’s purpose of improving lives and creating value through sustainable and responsible mining and is being constructed on the back of a White Paper recommendation by the former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, to help create more value for the communities. The company has since committed and is working towards fulfilling the recommendations.

“As a company, we believe that our operations should contribute to the development and wellbeing of our people, demonstrating our Purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining,” he said.

In April this year, the Ahafo mine cut sod for the construction of a GHS1.9M doctors’ residence and children’s ward for the proposed Kenyasi Health Center as part of broader efforts to upgrade the Kenyasi Health Center into a District Hospital.

At a ground-breaking ceremony in Ntotroso to commence the road construction project, Regional Minister for Ahafo, Evans Opoku Bobbie, commended ongoing collaboration between Newmont Goldcorp, the youth, traditional authorities and the District Assembly and called for more dialogue in addressing dissenting views among stakeholders.

He implored the youth to desist from resorting to illegal demonstrations and resort to good-faith dialogue to ensure peaceful co-existence and mutual gains between Newmont Goldcorp and the communities.

“Newmont currently has other growth projects in the pipeline, such as the Ahafo North project they want to invest in. I, therefore, urge the youth especially to resort to good-faith dialogue whenever there is a misunderstanding between the communities and Newmont”

The Omanhene of Ntotroso traditional area, Barima Twereko Ampem III, who chaired the occasion called for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure successful completion of the project.

Present at the ceremony was the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Hon. Joseph Daha, the District Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Anthony Mensah, traditional leaders, youth groups and senior representatives of Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo mine.

A team of engineers from the Regional Feeder Roads Department, Newmont Goldcorp Ahafo and Asutifi North District Assembly will supervise the road construction project.