LDS Charities Supports Emmanuel Eye Clinic With Some Hospital Equipment

Latter Day Charities, a humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (LDS) on Tuesday presented some medical equipment to the Emmanuel Eye Clinic at a brief ceremony held at East Legon to facilitate its operations.

The equipment included three Zeiss Slit Lamp Biomicroscopes, Imaging Module and Computer, an Autorefractor/Keratometer and four Hydraulic tables.

They were purchased from the voluntary contribution of individual members of the church - young and old, rich and poor.

In conjunction with the equipment presentation, Latter-Day Charities provided training on both equipment usage and medical procedures.

Dr. Travis Dastrup and his wife Emily from the US provided the training and follow-up reporting.

Samuel Eghan, President of the Accra Madina stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints in an interview with the press noted that the church has been of great help to the clinic for the past five years; adding that, this was the second time of supporting the clinic with such equipment.

He noted that the course of supporting an organization was based on its humanitarian services.

"Sometimes when the need arises, when we realized that there is a need to donate to a particular course we do that but if we realized that, the objectives and the goals of organization is to do charitable work to help our people who cannot help themselves, we support them in their operations".

"We supported Emmanuel Eye Clinic because it's a religious organization that finds a way to help people who cannot afford their bills, and at Latter-Day Saints, that's our goal to help those who cannot help themselves".

"So when we noticed that Emmanuel Eye Clinic goal matches with us, we decided to help them with some equipment they may need to facilitate their operations", he said.

He then presented a certificate to Emmanuel Eye Clinic which indicates a successful presentation of the equipment.

Dr. Kwame Fobi Oduro-Boateng, Deputy Executive Director of Emmanuel Eye Clinic expressed his sincere gratitude to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He also thanked all the volunteers who contributed to the purchase of the equipment.