Verve Card Poised To Drive Digital Payment Solutions In Economies – Verve CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Verve International, Mike Ogbalu III has indicated that Digital Payment Solutions as a means of transacting businesses of all kinds in this fast growing technological world play a very significant role in economic growth.

He was speaking at the cross border launch of strategic partnership between Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) and Verve Card on October 25, 2019 at Marriott Hotel, Acccra.

The CEO said, “The advent of digital payment services, especially in Africa, has brought about drastic change in how businesses are conducted, promoted financial inclusion, boosted the economy, and enhanced accountability and efficiency.”

By embracing the digital payment system, he gave the assurance that Verve card holders travelling across the African continent to engage in transactions in various forms or any other services will be free from any form of transaction barriers.

According to him, partnership between financial institutions and technological companies brings about innovative financial services in response to the increasing demand for digital payment products as African customers are now increasingly becoming acquainted to the digital world in their everyday transactions.

The expected gains from the use of the Verve Card in Ghana ranges from the banks in Ghana, banks in other African countries, regulators and customers as well as made easier for customers to pay for goods and services in a more convenient way.

The CEO of GhIPSS, Archie Hesse noted that the Ghanaian digital payment system is going to be enhanced through the partnership agreement with Verve International.

He is optimistic that the Verve Card will open new opportunities for improved services and development of more home-grown solutions. "Verve Card users (both Verve Global and Verve Classic) can now transact businesses across all channels throughout Ghana."

The usage of the Verve card has been accepted in 22 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Gabon, Gambia, among others.