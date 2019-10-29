OTEC School Holds Graduation, Matriculation Ceremonies

OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies (OSJCS) on Sunday October 28, 2019, held its 2nd congregation and matriculation ceremonies for two groups of graduating students, who completed their studies in September and December 2018 respectively.

The colorful event which took place at Amakom GNAT hall in the Kumasi metropolis saw 27 students inducted into the school and 62 students graduating for both 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic years.

Addressing the gathering, the Administrator of the school, Miss Deborah Oppong Twumasi disclosed that the 2016/2017 had a graduating class of 27 with 15 males representing 55.6% and 12 females representing 44.4 %.

She added that the 2017/2018 academic year also had a total of 35 graduating students with 21 males representing 60% with 14 females representing 40%.

The school which was established in March, 2003 under the authorization of the Late Mr Bright Oppong Twumasi who's also the founder of the Kumasi based OTEC FM according to the director started with ten students.

The OSJCS is designed to give young talented individuals who enroll to the school real and practical media training on which they can rely for any media-related job.

“The difference is that here you are going to get practical training”, she noted adding that most of our past students are more ubiquitous in the media industry.

Miss Oppong Twumasi however noted that the school can now boast of more than 200 hundred students and affiliation to the National Board for Professional and Technical Examination (NABPTEX).

Speaking in an interview, Miss Deborah Oppong Twumasi called on the granduants to be guided by the principles of factual reporting and balance reportage.

The training, according to the Administrator, will afford the trainees the opportunity to practicalise what they have been taught in the classroom.

“We have the facilities for training, they will have access to studios and be given the opportunity to try” what they have been taught.

Miss Oppong Twumasi further stated that the training will place premium on polishing of the talents of the trainees.

On his part, a Lecturer at the Institution, Mr Ebenezer Amankwa noted that, “the school lays its emphasis not only awards of certificate, but rather harnessing the talents of the individuals”.

“There are a lot of mushroom schools who don’t have the platforms that we at OSJCS have, and, therefore, they come disturbing you with an internship for their students.

Me Amankwah said the “minimum qualification is a senior high school [certificate], however, if there is anybody with the talent and passion, what we are going to do is to harness those talents.”

OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies have experienced media practitioners as lecturers who are poised to provide students with relevant cutting-edge media education that balances theory and practice.

The OSJCS offers trainees practical internship programmes after they are done with their theoretical studies.