Feature Climate Change Strategies In Your Manifesto — Prosper Bani Urges Political Parties

President of International Scout and Guild Fellowship- Ghana(ISGF), Mr. Prosper Bani has charged political parties to take seriously the threat of climate change on the environment and feature prominently in their manifestos strategies to tackle the situation.

He also called on government and non- governmental organisations to include integrated climate change management in their development and social programmes by increasing advocacy in social organisations.

Speaking at the 66th Founder's day anniversary of the ISGF- Ghana in Accra, he asked Ghanaians to change their attitude towards the environment to avoid the effect of climate change from heightening.

According to him, until the peoples’ attitude changes the climate conditions currently witnessed in the country may not improve.

"Our attitude of denial must change to one of accepting the reality. As a generation we shall be committing a serious crime if we do not act today and change our attitude towards the environment.

"The young ones must be thought in schools, government must mobilise the power of the state to ensure compliance and legislative processes must be put in place to address global wary and climate change," he stated.

The former Chief of Staff under President John Mahama's administration hinted that the World Committee had dedicated this year's Founders' Day to increase awareness on the dangerous and real fears of the impact of global warming and its associated climate change.

He described climate change increasing impact on the environment as a security threat.

Mr. Bani reiterated NSGF- Ghana's commitment to working with any institution to contribute to programmes on advocacy and voluntary activities to prevent the climate change threat and also support the recovery of the effects of climate change at the community level.