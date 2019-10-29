GWCL Cut Water To North-East Accra

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says it is unable to pump or supply water to the North-Eastern part of Accra.

This, according to the water supplier, the failure of “Power supply to the Dodowa Booster Station has been curtailed following a destruction of some electrical cables that feed the Booster Station with power.”

As a result, GWCL, is unable to pump or supply water from the Dodowa Booster Station which serves the North Eastern part of Accra.

Communities likely to be affected include; Dodowa, Frafraha, Adenta, Ogbojo, Madina, Ashaley Botwe, Adjirinano, East Legon, Agbogba, Haatso, Atomic, Ashongman, Dome, and other surrounding communities.

A press release signed by Communication Director of GWCL, Mr Stanley Martey, assured residents that engineers are working to restore water supply.

Read Below Full Statement:

Press Release

INTERRUPTION OF WATER SUPPLY TO NORTH EASTERN ACCRA

Management of GWCL therefore wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions or organisations within the affected areas to bear with the situation, while Engineers work around the clock to rectify the situation.

Management of GWCL wishes to assure the general public that GWCL Engineers are working together with GRIDCo to rectify the situation and water supply will resume as soon as repair works are completed.

Management of GWCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the consuming public.

Stanley Martey- Chief Manager (PR/Communications)

Ghana Water Company Limited.