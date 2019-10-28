ModernGhanalogo

28.10.2019

Kumasi: 6yr-Old Primary School Pupil Drown At Moesha Zongo

News Desk
Reports from the Ashanti Region indicates that a 6-year-old primary school pupil has drowned in Moshie Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi following a 30-minute downpour on Monday afternoon.

The incident, which has been confirmed by the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire, adds up to about 10 of such deaths this month.

More soon….

---citinewsroom

