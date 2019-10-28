NPP Is A '419' Party — Joshua Akamba

The National Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has said the Akufo Addo-led government is very cunning and deceptive.

He said they have nothing good to offer Ghanaians.

According to him, Ghanaians had so much hope in President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP government, yet their tenure so far has been nothing but disappointment after disappointments.

"Nana Addo is a disappointment, we cannot give this country to you for you to just sit down and watch these 419 people," Akamba stated.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Kingdom FM 107.7, he noted that, “This Akufo-Addo government is a 419 government and we can not trust them they have failed in all aspects.”

According to him, the country has been clouded with insecurity and fear ever since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over power.

He stressed that Ghanaians are disappointed in Akufo-Addo because his promises have not been achieved.

Joshua Akamba explained that the termination of the deal was unnecessary because it has caused Ghana to lose much needed financial support to the power sector.

He condemned the atrocities committed by the various vigilante groups of NPP warning that they will resist any future brutalities on their members.

Mr. Akamba further condemned the actions of the NPP vigilante groups saying "the NDC will resist any attempt by the NPP to govern the country with fear and cohesion."

He stressed that the announcement of tax increases in the budget only signifies that Ghana will go through some challenging times.