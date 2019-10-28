Nurses, Midwives Threaten Heavy Demo Over Unpaid Salary

The Coalition of Rotation Nurses and Midwives has given the government a one-week ultimatum to pay their six-month arrears in full or else they will hit the street.

The nurses, drawn from across the nation, have registered their displeasure over non-payment of their allowances since they began their service in April this year.

The aggrieved nurses at a press conference in Kumasi on Monday said “it is saddening to hear that plans are in place to pay us in two instalments, where we will be paid three months out of the total six months owed us and probably wait for over a period of time before the remaining amount is given to us which we are uncertain.”

“Our dedication to duty from day one has been in full, we never worked in instalment hence we demand full payment” they emphasised.

Speaking on behalf of the nurses, the Ashanti Region President of the Association, Samuel Adu Tutu, revealed that they have petitioned the government and major stakeholders to reverse the decision of the government to reduce their service allowance.

“We know that when there is any review at all, salaries are supposed to be increased not reduced, hence we do expect a downwards display in our service allowance. At a point where the cost of living is unbearable,” he stated.

Mr Tutu asked: “why has the review the single-spin salary structure only affected diploma health interns? When was the review done? Where is the reviewed document?”

He noted that this was a deliberate attempt by the government to punish rotation service nurses.

“We, therefore, call on the government to ensure that the ministry works as fast as possible to meet our demand and stop punishing us with emotions” he stated.

He added that the government as a matter of urgency must start a biometric registration to ensure the timely payment of their allowance.

The Coalition is a group of rotation nurses and midwives recruited by the government after training to do a year-long mandatory service.

---Myjoyonline.com