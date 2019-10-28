V/R: Volta NDC Solicits Support Of Zongo Communities For 2020 Polls

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for the support of Zongo communities across the country before, during and after the upcoming 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

Addressing Constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinators at a workshop held in Ho on Sunday, the Volta Regional Secretary of the party, Mr. James Gunu stated that, the party's 2020 campaign manifesto would carry Zongo communities along the path of development, progress and prosperity.

He added that the party's manifesto would cover issues that would address the needs of all other marginalized groups including Persons Living With Disability (PWD).

Ahead of the workshop, the party appointed Mr. Saviour Xorlali Doamekpor as the desk officer for the PLWDs.

The workshop was organised by the Regional Secretariat to equip participants on mobilising the Zongos for the party's victory in the 2020 general elections.

He urged the participants to work together with their various Constituency Executive Committees to constitute the Constituency Zongo Caucus Working Committees to assist the Regional Manifesto Committee with programs and policies that would represent the hope and aspirations of the Zongos.