US Deputy Secretary Censky Leads Trade Mission To West Africa

ACCRA – U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky will lead a trade mission to West Africa, October 28-31, to help United States exporters unlock new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.

The mission will be based in Accra, Ghana, and will also include buyer delegations from Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Senegal.

“At USDA we are working to sell the bounty of American agriculture. West Africa is a bright spot with a growing middle class that are hungry for our delicious and wholesome agriculture products,” said Deputy Secretary Censky. “Through this trade mission and other efforts, USDA is proud to support President Trump’s Prosper Africa initiative, which is seeking to boost two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa.

...Prosper Africa brings together the full range of U.S. government resources to connect the U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities – a win for the United States and for countries across the African continent.”

Deputy Secretary Censky will be joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and representatives from the following companies and organizations:

AFRO Plus Logistics, Bear, Delaware American Premier Meat, Connersville, Indiana American Soybean Association/World Initiative for Soy in Human Health, St. Louis, Missouri Anna Carter’s The Seed Lady, Los Angeles, California Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chicago, Illinois Berkeley Capital Group, Inc, New York, New York Crown Products, Inc, Metairie, Louisiana CTB, Inc., Milford, Indiana DAUUS Company, Bloomington, Minnesota East West International Group, Inc, Moreland, Ohio Fobrose Group, Houston, Texas Geotan Enterprises, LLC, Humble, Texas Ghantex Holdings Limited, Houston, Texas Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd., New York, New York Green Plains Inc., Omaha, Nebraska Growth Energy, Washington, D.C. Hills Harvest, College Park, Maryland International Feed Corporation, Excelsior, Minnesota I.P.P International, Cedar Rapids, Iowa JBR International Trade Group, Inc., DuPont, Washington Livestock Exporters Association of the USA, Chicago, Illinois Marquis Energy, Hennepin, Illinois Mariani Packing Company, Vacaville, California National Swine Registry, West Lafayette, Indiana Neil Jones Food Company, Vancouver, Washington North Star Food Trading LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota Now International, Bloomingdale, Illinois Oakmont & Associates, Addison, Texas Perdue Foods, Salisbury, Maryland Steel City Global Trading, LLC, Enterprise, Alabama St. Louis African Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis, Missouri Tam Global Consultants, Portland, Oregon Tomex Foods, Inc. Lombard, Illinois Triad Fisheries Ltd, Portland, Oregon U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C. U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Missouri U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Virginia United Source One, Belcamp, Maryland Virginia Natural Beef Inc., Lexington, Virginia Wakava Food and Beverage, LLC, St. Louis, Missouri Wygold LLC, Woodland, California

About Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky

Mr. Censky is the Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was sworn-in on October 11, 2017 after being unanimously confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Censky previously served for the past 21 years as CEO of the American Soybean Association, a national, not-for-profit trade association that represents United States soybean farmers on policy and trade.

Mr. Censky began his career working as a legislative assistant for Senator Jim Abdnor (R-SD). Later he served in both the Reagan and George H. W. Bush Administrations at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, eventually serving as Administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service where he was involved in running our nation’s export programs. Mr. Censky received his B.S. in Agriculture from South Dakota State University and his Postgraduate Diploma in Agriculture Science from the University of Melbourne, Australia. He grew up on a soybean, corn, and diversified livestock farm near Jackson, Minnesota. He and his wife Carmen have two daughters in college.