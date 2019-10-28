US Deputy Secretary Censky Leads Trade Mission To West Africa
By News Desk
ACCRA – U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky will lead a trade mission to West Africa, October 28-31, to help United States exporters unlock new opportunities in a region where strong economic growth is driving demand for imported food and farm products.
The mission will be based in Accra, Ghana, and will also include buyer delegations from Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Senegal.
“At USDA we are working to sell the bounty of American agriculture. West Africa is a bright spot with a growing middle class that are hungry for our delicious and wholesome agriculture products,” said Deputy Secretary Censky. “Through this trade mission and other efforts, USDA is proud to support President Trump’s Prosper Africa initiative, which is seeking to boost two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa.
...Prosper Africa brings together the full range of U.S. government resources to connect the U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities – a win for the United States and for countries across the African continent.”
Deputy Secretary Censky will be joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and representatives from the following companies and organizations:
AFRO Plus Logistics, Bear, Delaware
American Premier Meat, Connersville, Indiana
American Soybean Association/World Initiative for Soy in Human Health, St. Louis, Missouri
Anna Carter’s The Seed Lady, Los Angeles, California
Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chicago, Illinois
Berkeley Capital Group, Inc, New York, New York
Crown Products, Inc, Metairie, Louisiana
CTB, Inc., Milford, Indiana
DAUUS Company, Bloomington, Minnesota
East West International Group, Inc, Moreland, Ohio
Fobrose Group, Houston, Texas
Geotan Enterprises, LLC, Humble, Texas
Ghantex Holdings Limited, Houston, Texas
Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd., New York, New York
Green Plains Inc., Omaha, Nebraska
Growth Energy, Washington, D.C.
Hills Harvest, College Park, Maryland
International Feed Corporation, Excelsior, Minnesota
I.P.P International, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
JBR International Trade Group, Inc., DuPont, Washington
Livestock Exporters Association of the USA, Chicago, Illinois
Marquis Energy, Hennepin, Illinois
Mariani Packing Company, Vacaville, California
National Swine Registry, West Lafayette, Indiana
Neil Jones Food Company, Vancouver, Washington
North Star Food Trading LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Now International, Bloomingdale, Illinois
Oakmont & Associates, Addison, Texas
Perdue Foods, Salisbury, Maryland
Steel City Global Trading, LLC, Enterprise, Alabama
St. Louis African Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis, Missouri
Tam Global Consultants, Portland, Oregon
Tomex Foods, Inc. Lombard, Illinois
Triad Fisheries Ltd, Portland, Oregon
U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin
U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C.
U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Missouri
U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Virginia
United Source One, Belcamp, Maryland
Virginia Natural Beef Inc., Lexington, Virginia
Wakava Food and Beverage, LLC, St. Louis, Missouri
Wygold LLC, Woodland, California
About Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky
Mr. Censky is the Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was sworn-in on October 11, 2017 after being unanimously confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Censky previously served for the past 21 years as CEO of the American Soybean Association, a national, not-for-profit trade association that represents United States soybean farmers on policy and trade.
Mr. Censky began his career working as a legislative assistant for Senator Jim Abdnor (R-SD). Later he served in both the Reagan and George H. W. Bush Administrations at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, eventually serving as Administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service where he was involved in running our nation’s export programs. Mr. Censky received his B.S. in Agriculture from South Dakota State University and his Postgraduate Diploma in Agriculture Science from the University of Melbourne, Australia. He grew up on a soybean, corn, and diversified livestock farm near Jackson, Minnesota. He and his wife Carmen have two daughters in college.
