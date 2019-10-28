NPP Holy Gents Holds Health Screening For Two SHS In Pru West

A group calling itself NPP Holy Gent organised a health Screening for two Senior High Schools within Pru West District in the Bono East Region.

The health screening held in Pramg Senior High School and Abease Senior SHS were teachers, students and some Staff of both schools were screened.

The test done for over 2000 people includes HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria Test and Hepatitis B as well as Weight, Height, Blood Pressure with each person given a Mosquito net.

The District Chief Executive and Parliamentary Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hon Stephen Jalulah was at the program throughout.

He encourages students of both schools to take their health seriously with strong call on education.

Speaking at the programme, Effa Job the National President for Holy Gent commended the NPP government for implementing the Free SHS policy.

Mr Effa Job and other Executives present took the opportunity to interact with students and staff, to know their challenges and motivate them to achieve high academic standards.

Mr Effa advised the students to learn hard, encouraged them to read wide, and assured them of the Government’s commitment to educate every youth of school-going age in Ghana.

Mr Kwabena Frimpong, the National Secretary for the group added that "In NPP Holy Gents bid to help our dear party win all orphan constituencies in Ghana, we commenced Outreach program from Asutifi Catholics hospital were we cleaned, fete patients at the hospital and donated some medical equipment to the facility some weeks ago. Today we here organizing this gargantuan health screening in Pru West for these two SHS students and Staff to aid boost our chances of winning these seats."