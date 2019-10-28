ThreatQuotient Named McAfee’s 2019 Global Security Innovation Alliance Partner Of The Year

ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced the company was named McAfee’s 2019 Global Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) Partner of the Year.

Revealed at MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit, McAfee’s annual user conference, in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2019, ThreatQuotient was selected by the SIA partner team for demonstrated commitment to customers and technical efficiency.

The volume of available threat data has increased dramatically over the last decade, gradually becoming a cacophony of noise. Mature security organizations have raced to develop tools, teams and processes to turn threat data into timely and relevant threat intelligence. Once this is accomplished, the intelligence must be distributed to existing security tools across networks that may be isolated from one another, and the intelligence team must get feedback from internal sighting matches. ThreatQuotient’s partnership with McAfee includes integrations and use cases that help solve these problems for customers.

“With over 120 SIA partners for McAfee to choose from, ThreatQuotient is honored to receive this award,” said Matt McCormick, SVP of Corporate and Business Development, ThreatQuotient. “Customer success is ThreatQuotient’s top priority, and this recognition reinforces both our dedication to our partnership with McAfee, as well as the ongoing innovation and market leadership ThreatQuotient aims to bring to the table.”

The McAfee SIA program provides customers with integrated security solutions that allow them to resolve more threats faster with fewer resources, simplify the integration of these products with complex customer environments, and provide a truly integrated, connected security ecosystem to maximize the value of existing customer security investments. By acting as a central repository of global threat intelligence, ThreatQ™ is able to correlate and enhance that intelligence against events gathered from a variety of McAfee sources. This integration expands the capability to distribute actionable intelligence to multiple security teams in an automated and near-real-time distribution architecture, increasing the effectiveness of security operations and accelerating detection and response.

“ThreatQuotient, like all SIA partners, provides strategic value, innovation and market leadership among other requirements to ensure our integrations improve threat visibility and create powerful new security behaviors and workflows,” said DJ Long, Vice President, Business Development at McAfee. “ThreatQuotient’s approach to threat management and their platform’s technical capabilities that allow organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations helped earn them this award.”