Soldiers Brutalise ‘Stubborn’ Ada Youth For Blocking Tema-Aflao Highway

Some youth of Kasseh, a suburb of Ada-Foah in the Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region, are nursing their injuries following alleged brutality meted out to them by suspected personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Scores of residents are reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries, with some battling for their lives after the soldiers pounced on them for blocking the Tema-Aflao highway last Friday evening.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicates that the Kasseh section of the highway at Ada has recorded several accidents which resulted in the deaths of several people who are mostly indigenes, including a police officer, a teacher and some traders.

The cause of the accidents has mostly been attributed to excessive speed, and several requests for speed ramps at Kasseh have fallen on deaf ears.

Last Friday, another accident occurred and a pupil was killed sparking protest from the youth.

In the ensuing melee, the aggrieved youth blocked the highway amidst burning of lorry tyres and chanting of war songs during the protest which created heavy gridlock.

Some soldiers who were travelling in a convoy from Accra to the Volta Region got trapped and in the process they removed the road blocks for the traffic to flow.

The action of the military did not deter the youth who regrouped and tried to fight back. As result, the soldiers beat up the agitators and some sustained serious injuries.

Chief Superintendent George A. Kumah, Commander of the Ada Divisional Police Headquarters, confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE and said personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) came to put off the fire.

