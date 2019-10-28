E/R: New Juaben North Assembly Accounts To Members With Education As Top Priority

To promote quality of education, the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly has initiated projects to assist the various schools within the municipality.

Some Senior High Schools have, however, been assisted with building materials to help complete ongoing projects while modern toilet facilities have also been built for some institutions.

At the Meet the Press series by the Assembly, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Comfort Asante, indicated, her outfit has also provided a bus to transport students to and fro school at a subsidised fair to help ease the burden of parents in terms of cost of transportation.

She insisted lots of schools have also taken delivery of student desks and other teaching and learning materials with most libraries been renovated and stocked with the necessary books and other learning materials.

Madam Comfort Asante emphasised that the Assembly is putting up a 3-unit classroom block with office and a store for Suhyen SDA School and a Teacher’s Quarters also under construction at Suhyen Mpaem'

She revealed that all 28 basic schools within the municipality are currently enjoying the School Feeding Programme policy.

On Health, Madam Comfort Asante disclosed that the Assembly has renovated the Gyamfikrom CHPS compound whiles construction of a maternity block at Akwadum is also ongoing.

The MCE added, about 7,103 panels of streetlights have been distributed to ensure comprehensive street lighting within the municipality with the Police and other Health centres soon to benefit.

On agriculture, the MCE stressed that about 100,000 oil palm seedlings has been distributed to farmers in the area as part of Government policy to improve the sector.

She added that Agric Extension Officers have been supported with motorbikes to periodically access the activities of farmers.

She commended NABCO trainees for their out sterling performance in the activities of the Assembly as 384 persons are engaged in activities under Heal Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, among many others.

Madam Comfort Asante further commended the chiefs and people for their enormous support since the Assembly came into existence and called for collaborative efforts to see to the success of the Assembly at all times.