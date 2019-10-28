Peduase Lodge-Ayi Mensah Road Closed

The Ghana Highway Authority has closed the lane from the Peduase Lodge to Ayi Mensah on the Accra-Aburi Road, to vehicular traffic following second mudslide.

The mudslide occurred last week, causing inconvenience to motorists.

In a statement, the Authority noted that the Ayi Mensah to Aburi-bound double Carriageway has been turned into a Single Carriageway which will be open to traffic.

It recounted that the Peduase Lodge to Ayi Mensah section of the road has suffered some slope failures and rock fall which invariably affect the existing highway.

It added that the slope has been assessed to have potential for further rock falls and slope failures.

