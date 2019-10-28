We Need To Prioritize Investment In ICT – Deputy Commissioner Of Insurance

The Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, Michael Kofi Andoh has urged the Insurance Industry in Ghana to make all efforts at ensuring that the investment in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) is given a major priority in daily service delivery.

Speaking at the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) Investiture of President and swearing-in of new board members on October 25, 2019 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, he said, “We need as an industry to prioritize investment in ICT.”

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that as the entire world is getting digitized, they as Insurance companies should also get involved in it so as to make an impact on the services they run.

“The financial services are getting digitized. As you know now people can sit at home, in their offices and pay people, transfer money, check their balances, trace their bank statements sitting at one place,” he added.

The Chairman of the programme and President, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawaso I, on his part, admonished the Insurance Industry that as they embrace ICT to enhance the services they run, they need to take the necessary steps to mitigate against the issue of cybercrime which could bring about huge financial losses to entities.

“We need to be very mindful of fraud, cyber security and cybercrime. So we need to remind ourselves to mitigate against all of those things.”

On her second term as elected President of the GIA during the occasion, Ms. Aretha Abena Abrafi Duku noted that during her second term in office, through the use of technology she will make sure they educate and create enthusiasm with children in order for them to gain interest in Insurance issues as they have started with Kanda Cluster of Schools in Accra.

She tasked the industry players to as a matter of necessity ensure they leave no stone unturned to educate the general public across the country on insurance issues to enhance the growth of the industry going forward.

The occasion witnessed the swearing-in of the President and the new Board Members which was done by Her Ladyship Justice Angelina Mensah.